Revealed: When hearing into Manchester City’s 115 alleged breaches of Premier League rules will be concluded

A new wide-ranging report into fresh legal action launched by Manchester City has shone light onto the long-awaited hearing into the elusive ‘115 charges’.

It is now well over one year since the English top-flight first confirmed it’s action to charge Manchester City with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules following a four-year investigation.

A statement issued by the Premier League in February 2023 confirmed that they had referred the club to an independent commission over alleged rule breaches between 2009 and 2018, whilst also accusing the club of not co-operating since the investigation first started.

In response to the statement, which caught many by surprise including some within the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City said that they were not only “surprised” by the charges, but were also supported by a “body of irrefutable evidence” – a stance that they maintain to date.

Now, with an independent hearing into the matter looming, a new report has detailed not only when that development could finally begin, but also just how long the matter could take to resolve before an outcome is reached.

According to a new report issued by The Times this week, the hearing into Manchester City’s 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s regulations and financial rules has now been set for November 2024.

It is further explained that that hearing is expected to last six weeks, with The Times speculating that it could lead to ‘massive fines’ for the club’s owners and possibly even relegation for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Additionally, The Times also highlight the claims from one senior club source, who states that the Premier League’s legal bill has ‘more than quadrupled in the past year’, from about £5 million to north of £20 million.

The same source is also said to have pointed to the fact that since February the Premier League’s own legal department has been ‘forced to shift its focus’ to this latest claim from Manchester City when it is also trying to prepare for the hearing into the 115 charges.

This is a developing story. More to follow.