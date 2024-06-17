Revealed – Genoa Player Decide On Inter Milan Player To Sign In Cash + Player Deal For Spain International

Genoa have identified Gaetano Oristanio as the Inter Milan player to sign as part of a cash-plus-player deal for goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that the Grifone prefer the 22-year-old to Martin Satriano.

Inter and Genoa are now rapidly advancing towards a deal for keeper Martinez.

The Spaniard is the player who the Nerazzurri will bring in as their long-term future in goal.

Inter want Martinez to back up Yann Sommer in goal next season. Then, in the seasons to come, they believe that the former RB Leipzig keeper can replace the current Number One.

Genoa Want Gaetano Oristanio From Inter As Part Of Deal For Josep Martinez

A key part of the negotiations between Genoa and Inter for Martinez has been the prospect of a player going the other way as a makeweight in the deal.

This will allow Inter to lower the cash fee that they pay to Genoa.

And the Ligurians, meanwhile, will strengthen their squad for next season with a player from Inter.

There have been a few players who Inter have offered to Genoa.

One is striker Martin Satriano. However, the Corriere report, the Grifone are not overly keen on the Uruguayan, due to already being well-stocked in the striker position.

Rather, the Corriere anticipate, Genoa have decided on attacking midfielder Oristanio.

Last season, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder was on loan at Cagliari.

Last season, Oristanio made a total of 25 appearances for Cagliari. He scored two goals for the Rossoblu and assisted one.

Oristanio had his role to play as the Sardinian side managed to avoid relegation from Serie A.

Cagliari had a purchase option to sign Oristanio on a permanent basis this summer. However, they declined to exercise it.