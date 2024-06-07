Revealed: Fabrizio Romano names the TWO centre backs on Liverpool's list this summer

Revealed: Fabrizio Romano names the TWO centre backs on Liverpool's list this summer

Liverpool are reported to be hunting for centre-back options ahead of the summer transfer window.

Joel Matip is out of contract and therefore a space has opened up in Arne Slot’s squad for cover in the position.

Moreover, there is uncertainty over the future of Joe Gomez, who is known to be open to a move and has been linked with the Saudi Pro League.

Factor in the fitness problems endured by Ibrahima Konate since his signing in 2021 and Liverpool’s requirements for more numbers become even more apparent.

The Frenchman has even been linked with a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain after admitting he grew up in a family full of PSG fans.

The Reds have missed out on free agents Tosin Adarabioyo - who has gone to Chelsea - and Lloyd Kelly - who looks bound for Newcastle.

Other names have come and gone including Goncalo Inacio, the Sporting CP defender whose arrival at Anfield was ruled out earlier this week.

Leny Yoro

That leaves precious few contenders for Merseyside this summer with new coach Arne Slot now setting about his work.

Two more names that have been mentioned are now confirmed to be of interest to Liverpool by noted transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Yoro and Pacho on Liverpool list

Leny Yoro is set to be at the centre of a transfer battle this summer with the Lille defender’s contract expiring in 2025 and his club determined to fetch a fee for him before he leaves on a free.

Yoro, 18, was named in the French football players’ union team of the year and has also been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Also on the list is Willian Pacho, an Eintracht Frankfurt defender who has been a consistent presence in Dino Toppmuller’s team throughout the season.

Willian Pacho Frankfurt

Neither are likely to come cheap with Lille valuing Yoro at €90m and Pacho expected to fetch between €60m and €70m when he leaves Frankfurt.

Romano: 'Liverpool want centre back'

"A player they really like but there are many clubs on him is, for example, Leny Yoro,” Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

“He is on the list of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, who have also been scouting him - so let's see what happens there.

"And then [Willian] Pacho from Eintracht Frankfurt is another player they have been monitoring and scouting. But again, we have to see who is the player they really want to bring in.

"This isn't decided yet, and so for sure, Liverpool will go in for a new centre-back - but they still have to decide who is the player that they want to bring in."

