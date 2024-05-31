Revealed: ex-Roma director Tiago Pinto had tried luring Angeliño to Bournemouth

Angeliño was reportedly faced with the option to play in the Premier League before choosing to commit to a long-term deal with Roma.

The Spanish fullback was recently signed to a permanent contract with the Giallorossi who initially got him on loan from Leipzig in January.

On Thursday, Roma activated the buy option in his deal, making his transfer to the capital a permanent one until 2028.

However, according to Corriere dello Sport, former Roma General Manager – current Bournemouth sporting director – had tried luring Angeliño to the English Premier League.

According to the newspaper, Pinto attempted to convince the player not to accept the new agreement with Roma and to follow him to Bournemouth.

The economic proposal was also superior to the current one. But Angeliño had already expressed, in public and private, his desire to continue playing for Roma.