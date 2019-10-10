Revealed: England players were not briefed over how to respond to racist abuse in Montengro

Danny Rose was one of the England players subjected to racist abuse away to Montenegro in March - Action Images via Reuters

England’s players were not briefed on how to respond to monkey chants by Montenegro fans before their match there, Telegraph Sport can reveal.

Gareth Southgate this week gave his squad specific instructions on what action to take if racially abused in Friday's European Championship qualifier in the Czech Republic or Monday’s in Bulgaria.

That was after players failed to follow the correct process in their last away game in March, which was marred by monkey chanting by home fans and sparked threats of a walk-off if it happened again during the next four days.

Telegraph Sport has learnt the squad was not briefed pre-match about a protocol devised for all England teams to follow, under which players who suffer or witness racist abuse are meant to inform their captain, who would then alert the referee.

It can also be revealed that the men’s senior team had received no such briefing since just before the World Cup almost a year earlier, despite nearly half the squad changing between then and the Montenegro game.

Southgate last week admitted “a couple of the players were aware of something in the first half” of England’s 5-1 win, which even saw Raheem Sterling cup his ears to home supporters after scoring late on.

BBC Radio Five Live commentator Ian Dennis also said he heard racist chants after only six minutes when Danny Rose was in possession, while football correspondent John Murray said he heard the chanting throughout the game and spoke to pitch-side photographers who branded the abuse “disgusting”.

But because no-one alerted the referee, he was unable to initiate Uefa’s three-step protocol, which begins with a warning being issued over the public address and can end with a match being abandoned.

England’s game in Montenegro was deemed at risk of racist behaviour prior to the fixture, with independent observers deployed there to monitor it and report back to European football’s governing body.