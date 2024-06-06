Revealed: England players’ shock at Gareth Southgate call to axe Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish has been a fixture in past England squads but will not be going to Euro 2024 - PA/Mike Egerton

England players were caught out by Gareth Southgate’s omission of Jack Grealish from his 26-man squad for the European Championship and were so shocked by the decision that one senior member of the team approached the manager himself.

Southgate’s decision not to take Grealish to Germany was the one that caused the most surprise and reaction within the England camp.

It is understood that one senior player spoke to Southgate in the immediate aftermath to try to understand the decision and help explain it to team-mates, while other players rallied around Grealish.

Southgate’s decision also caused shock outside the England squad with one sporting director of a top Premier League club contacting Telegraph Sport to express his astonishment.

Grealish was said to be stunned and upset by the news of his omission and that surprise was matched by some of his team-mates, who visited his room after learning of his fate, with at least one approaching Southgate personally.

There is absolutely no suggestion of any row or confrontation. Nonetheless, the reaction of the players underlined the strength of feeling within the squad towards Grealish and the way in which it caught most people in the camp out.

Although he suffered a difficult personal season with Manchester City, Grealish had hoped that he had done enough to persuade Southgate that he was worthy of a place in his final squad for the Euros.

Grealish met up early to train with the squad and made an encouraging performance from the substitutes’ bench in Monday night’s victory over Bosnia, setting up a goal for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

That not only raised the hopes of Grealish, but also convinced other members of England’s squad that the 28-year-old should have survived Southgate’s cut.

Shocked players visited Grealish’s room at England’s training camp after hearing that he would be going home with some telling him that he should have been in the squad.

Grealish was part of England training at Tottenham's training ground on Thursday - PA/Zac Goodwin

Those who felt Grealish should travel to Germany not only rate him as one of England’s best options to make an impact from the substitutes’ bench, but also as a big character to have within the camp. He also has plenty of trophy-winning experience with City.

Such was the surprise and debate that one player spoke with Southgate. It is believed he wanted to be sure of the reasoning to help explain the situation to others.

Despite his understandable upset over being left out, Grealish is said to have handled his exit from the England camp on Thursday professionally and wished the squad and staff well for the tournament.

On his decision to leave out Grealish and James Maddison, Southgate said: “All the players took the decisions respectfully and all the players believe they should be in, that’s why they’re all top players with that mindset. We have some players that have performed extremely well this season and other players have had stronger seasons.

“In the attacking positions we’re blessed with a lot of options and Madders and Jack give us something different. They were tough calls, but we back our decisions but recognise we could’ve gone a different route. It was sad to have to deliver that news to them.”

After news of Grealish’s omission became public, a sporting director at a top Premier club contacted Telegraph Sport and said: “How can the England manager leave out a player who can make such a big difference from the bench? Crazy.”

Another source accused Southgate of taking the easy option by cutting Grealish by saying: “It’s much easier to leave other players on the bench. The cameras would constantly be on Jack and the commentators would be asking when he was going to play if he was on the bench and England weren’t winning.”

Grealish was part of Southgate’s squad for the past two major tournaments, the 2020 European Championship, which England reached the final of, and the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

