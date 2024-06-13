Revealed: What Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and Sporting Director discussed on Tuesday

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and Sporting Director Deco returned to the city this week in order to get down to work in earnest, as was made clear by the club’s social accounts. However the content of their discussions is gradually coming to light.

Earlier in the week it emerged that Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller is a player that Flick is fond of, and would like the club to look at. However Matteo Moretto has explained to Football España that a key part of their discussions were the futures of Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo.

🚨🇧🇷 Pending Confirmation: Several sources are reporting that Atlético Madrid have asked about Vitor Roque. pic.twitter.com/Jsse5qkniN — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 13, 2024

Had Xavi Hernandez continued, it was foreseen that neither was certain of being able to return to the club, but after talking it over with Flick, Deco had the green light from their new manager to bring both back. Deco is credited with being the key man behind the Felix deal.

🚨 BREAKING: Barça will almost certainly return to La Liga's 1:1 rule at the end of this month. The sale of the percentage that Libero stopped paying for, is about to be completed. Normality will be recovered for the transfer window. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 13, 2024

Barcelona will have to persuade Atletico Madrid and Manchester City to part with them on terms that are agreeable to the Catalan side now. Both would no doubt prefer a sale, but if the players remain steadfast on their desire to come back, it is likely that they will be ‘condemned to finding an understanding’, with neither doing much to raise their stock this season.