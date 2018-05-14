Revealed: What Arsenal players gave Arsene Wenger as a leaving present after Huddersfield win

Arsene Wenger waves goodbye after the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that Arsenal’s players gave Arsene Wenger a leaving present after his decision to step down from the club.

The Gunners won 1-0 at Huddersfield on Sunday in Wenger’s last game in charge of the club he has called home for the past 22 years.

Aubameyang netted the only goal of the game in Yorkshire as the Frenchman signed off with a first away victory of 2018.

Both sets of fans gave him a standing ovation on 22 minutes to mark his time in north London.

Wenger won’t be leaving empty handed either as Aubameyang told reporters how the Arsenal squad had marked their manager’s departure.

He said: “We made some applause [in the dressing room]. We talked a lot already and we also wrote in a book for him.

“I thought he would be at Arsenal for years! ‘But this is life. This is football. Sometimes you never know.

“I was happy to play for him. I learned a lot in not a lot of time to work with him. I am happy to be here.

“Yesterday was important for us because it was the last game for the boss. It was important to win this game for him. It was special.”

Max Allegri was on Arsenal’s shortlist to replace Wenger, however the Juventus coach distanced himself from the job by signalling his intention to see out his contract in Turin.

Wenger plans to continue working in football in some capacity and thinks he will find it difficult to adjust to life after Arsenal.

It's the end of an era… 22 years

He added: :I’m sad. At some stage it has to end. I wish everyone well, the fans have been great until the end and I wish the club well for the future.

“It will be hard to adjust but I will have to deal with that. I will remain an Arsenal fan above everything else.

“I will stay in football for sure. Whether that is managing or not… I am addicted and I don’t think that can be cured.”



