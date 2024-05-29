Revamped Bon Homme/Avon baseball poised to return to state championship game

May 29—TYNDALL, S.D. — Bon Homme/Avon baseball is ahead of where it thought it would be.

After losing key players from last season's run to the state title game, head coach Gary Kortan felt a bit uneasy going into this year trying to lead the Cavaliers back to within a game of the Class B state championship.

"Knowing what we lost, I even had reservations about if I had enough in me to lead these guys," Kortan said. "We had great talent last year and we fell short. We just didn't play our best game at the wrong time."

But any early season trepidation has mostly been put to rest.

The Cavaliers is 11-2 and one of the eight teams left standing in Class B, vying for the state championship after advancing out of Region 1B. They defeated Scotland/Menno 6-0 in the semifinals behind Landon Bares' one-hit shutout, before taking down Elk Point-Jefferson 18-8 in six innings for the region crown.

Both games featured a revamped offense creating traffic on the basepaths, scoring runs in bunches. After losing key bats in Riley Rothschadl and Landon Smith from last season, the returning players, along with new faces, have stepped into the gaps, as the Cavaliers have averaged 10.3 runs per game this season, on par with last year's mark of 10.7.

"Knowing that we're going to have guys on base all the way throughout the order gets you really excited to get runs batted in on the board," senior Landon Bares said. "We can all really hit the ball well, but if you step up there with confidence, it works out for us."

Bares and fellow senior Easton Mudder have led the way for BHA at the plate. Bares leads the team with three home runs alongside Jace Toupal, posting a .460 batting average and 1.238 on-base plus slugging percentage. Mudder is batting .574 with two home runs and a team-leading 20 RBIs.

Beyond the power-hitting duo, junior Landon Schmidt has a .648 on-base percentage, having drawn 16 walks in the lead-off spot of the batting order, while co-leading with Mudder in stolen bases (eight). Chapin Cooper is third on the team with 15 RBIs, and Jackson Caba has also driven in 11 runs, with the Cavaliers prioritizing contact over power at the plate.

"I was trying to crush the baseball," said Mudder about adjusting at the plate. "I wasn't hitting anything, but I just got in the cage, took batting practice, and pending on the pitches thrown, I tried hitting it to different parts of the field."

The pitching staff has also gone through a revamp, with Bares taking on the bulk of the workload, leading the team with an 0.88 earned run average in 32 innings pitched.

On defense, the Cavaliers have committed 29 errors, and is working on taking grounders and being able to make routine plays. It has also been the area where the players on the team have shown their commitment to achieve the title.

"There's always guys that want to take extra grounders," Kortan said. "It's just great to see that they want to work harder to get better. And that's all you can ask for as a coach."

It's going to be minimizing the errors and continuing to put the ball in play that will be key in this year's run. After seeing how the team has played all year, the players are confident to get back and win it all.

"If we put the ball in play, something will happen," Bares said. "I believe that any of our guys can scratch across three to four runs in the games, and hold them below that (on the mound). I'm really confident in the team that we have."

Bon Homme/Avon faces off against Parkston/Ethan/Tripp at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, in the Class B quarterfinals at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls.