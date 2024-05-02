Rev up for Supercross at Empower Field this Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) – Empower Field will get a little dirty this Saturday, as Supercross rides into Denver. The sport’s best athletes will be here for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Tristan Lane is one of the athletes competing in Saturday’s event. He stopped by Daybreak on 2 to talk about what fans can expect this weekend.

“It’s a spectacle. You’ve got high-flying action. You’re going to smell the race fuel. You’re going to hear the engines,” Lane said.

This is the second-to-last weekend of the Supercross season, so Lane said there is a lot at stake here in Denver.

Empower Field could host a title clincher in the 450SX Class on Saturday. It would be the third straight year Denver hosted such a race.

The Supercross Fan Fest runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. and opening ceremonies begin at 4:30 p.m. The race starts at 5 p.m.

You can score your tickets on the website.

