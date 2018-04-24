Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3 PM ET on Tuesday, Apr. 24

Apr. 24 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 3 PM ET on Tuesday:

- - - -

- - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE





2018 NFL draft: Top 300

Ranking the Top 300 players available in the 2018 NFL Draft with comments on each prospect. (FOOTBALL-NFL-DRAFT-TOP300, moved, Field Level Media)

2018 NFL draft: Darnold, Allen lead polarizing QB class

The latest in a position-by-position series profiling the top prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft. (FOOTBALL-NFL-DRAFT-QB, moved, Field Level Media)

2018 NFL draft: Goedert, Hurst lead TE group

The latest in a position-by-position series profiling the top prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft. (FOOTBALL-NFL-DRAFT-TE, moved, Field Level Media)

Reports: Oklahoma QB Mayfield in the mix at No. 1

Baker Mayfield has not been in the media discussion for the No. 1 pick, but multiple reports indicate the Cleveland Browns are considering the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback to open Thursday's draft. (FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-MAYFIELD, moved, Field Level Media)

Shurmur: Beckham 'absolutely' part of Giants in 2018

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur maintains that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be part of the team next season. (FOOTBALL-NFL-BECKHAM, moved, Field Level Media)

Bucs to use bird to announce draft pick

A Catalina macaw named Zsa Zsa will have a hand -- make that a claw -- in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fourth-round draft selection Saturday. (FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-PARROTPICK, moved, Field Level Media)





- - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL





Reports: Indians, OF Cabrera agree to minors deal

The Cleveland Indians and free-agent outfielder Melky Cabrera have agreed to a minor league contract, according to multiple reports. (BASEBALL-CLE-CABRERA, moved, Field Level Media)

Twins OF Buxton (foot) suffers rehab setback

A left foot injury suffered on a foul ball could prevent Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton from returning from the disabled list Wednesday when he is eligible. (BASEBALL-MIN-BUXTON, moved, Field Level Media)

Cubs 3B Bryant wants to play Tuesday

Kris Bryant wants to play in the series opener against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday despite taking a fastball to the head on Sunday. (BASEBALL-CHC-BRYANT, moved, Field Level Media)

MLB game coverage, April 24

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at New York Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

New York Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m

Miami at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

- - - -





NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION





Warriors try to advance, Heat hope to stay alive

The reigning champion Golden State Warriors try to punch their ticket to the second round when they host the San Antonio Spurs while the Miami Heat try to keep their season alive when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers in two of the three games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)







NBA playoffs: Best-of-seven series

Playoff coverage, April 24

Game 5: Milwaukee at Boston, 7:00 p.m.

Game 5: Miami at Philadelphia, 8:00 p.m.

Game 5: San Antonio at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.





- - - -





NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE





Bruins, Maple Leafs set for Game 7

Boston has been down the Game 7 road all too often in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Bruins take another turn down the make-or-break path Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-TOR, moved, Field Level Media)

- - - -





NORTH AMERICAN SPORT





Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words)





- - - -