Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM ET on Thursday, Oct. 26
Oct. 26 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Thursday:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Resilient Dodgers moving on from Game Two loss
The Los Angeles Dodgers remain a confident bunch even after suffering a dramatic extra-innings loss at home to the Houston Astros that leveled the World Series at one game apiece. Rather than hang their collective heads after the defeat on Wednesday the Dodgers did not appear shaken in the least but rather eager to head to Houston where the next three games of the best-of-seven series will be played starting on Friday. (BASEBALL-MLB-LAD/, moved, 561 words)
Rubin: Astros' comeback was out of this World
The Houston Astros tilted the World Series on its axis Wednesday night. The best offense in baseball slumbered through the first 16 innings of the Fall Classic against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, scoring two runs. Then it awakened, stripped L.A. closer Kenley Jansen of his invincible sheen, and rode the long ball through the 10th and 11th innings to eke out a 7-6 Game 2 victory and steal home-field advantage. (MLB-ASTROS-DODGERS-COLUMN- HEADINGTOHOUSTON, By Roger Rubin, The Sports Xchange, 825 words, moved)
McCullers opposes Darvish in Game 3 of World Series
HOUSTON -- Lance McCullers Jr., coming off a four-inning save in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series, will start Game 3 of the World Series for the Houston Astros on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Yu Darvish. (MLB-DODGERS-ASTROS-PREVIEW, By MoiseKapenda Bower, The Sports Xchange, 500 words, expect by 10 p.m. ET)
Girardi out as Yankees manager
Joe Girardi's tenure with the New York Yankees, who came within one win of a World Series berth this year, has come to an end after the Major League Baseball team said on Thursday he would not return as manger in 2018. (BASEBALL-MLB-NYY/GIRARDI (UPDATE 1), moved, 299 words)
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Column: Falcons doomed by mistakes
Atlanta is headed to the dustbin of history, joining just about every other Super Bowl loser of recent times. If you want a reason why, it's largely because they appeared to learn nothing from the way they lost last year. (FBN-FALCONS-COLUMN-MISTAKES, expect by 4 p.m. ET, By Ira Miller, The Sports Xchange, 850 words)
Chiefs prep for Monday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs return to the practice field Thursday in preparation for their key division battle with the Broncos on Monday night. (FBN-CHIEFS-NEWS, expect between 6-9 p.m. ET, By Matt Derrick, The Sports Xchange, 700 words)
Injured Redskins back on practice field
ASHBURN, Va. -- With numerous injuries from Monday's night's loss to the Eagles, Thursday is the first day of practice for Sunday's big game against Dallas. (FBN-REDSKINS-NEWS, expect between 6-9 p.m. ET, By Brian McNally, The Sports Xchange, 700 words)
Freeney joins Seahawks
RENTON, Wash. -- Waiting for just the right opportunity, veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney says he wants to help the Seahawks any way he can. (FBN-SEAHAWKS-NEWS, moved, By Curtis Crabtree, The Sports Xchange, 600 words)
Streaking Dolphins visit Ravens
The Miami Dolphins try to extend their win streak to four games when they visit the Baltimore Ravens in the opening game of Week Eight National Football League action. (FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-MIA/, expect by 12:05 a.m. ET, 400 words)
Week 8 Game Scout
Game snapshot, series history, keys to the game, matchups to watch, fast facts and predicting the winner of every NFL game this week. (FBN-TEAM-TEAM-ANALYSIS-GAMESCOUT, moved, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
NFL notebook
News and notes from around the NFL. (NFL-NOTEBOOK, The Sports Xchange, expect by 8 p.m. ET, 500 words)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Stanford back in action
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The No. 20 Stanford Cardinal play at struggling Oregon State on Thursday night, looking to take another step forward in the Pac-12 North race, although star RB Bryce Love (ankle) might be a game-time decision. (FBC-STANFORD-OREGONSTATE-LEDE-WRITETHRU, expect after 8 p.m. ET game, The Sports Xchange, 700 words)
Run, Irish, run
Junior running back Josh Adams leads a resurgent Notre Dame running game, putting himself in the Heisman Trophy discussion as the ninth-ranked Irish prepare to take on No. 14 North Carolina State on Saturday. (FBC-NOTREDAME-NEWS-ADAMS, moved, By Tom Musick, The Sports Xchange, 550 words)
Top 25 previews
Previews of all college football games scheduled for this weekend involving teams ranked in the AP Top 25. (FBC-TEAM-TEAM-PREVIEW, moved, The Sports Xchange, 700 words per game)
CFB notebook
News and notes from around the nation. (FBC-NOTEBOOK, expect by 6 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 425 words)
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Quick rematch for Mavs, Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- One night after the Mavericks beat the Grizzlies in Dallas for their first win of the season, the teams tip off again in Memphis. (NBA-GRIZZLIES-MAVERICKS-LEDE-WRITETHRU, By Don Wade, The Sports Xchange, 750 words, expect after 8 p.m. ET)
The Sports Exchange covers all NBA games with first lede and write-thru (all times ET):
Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
NBA notebook
News and notes from around the league. (NBA-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Lightning looks to strike again
TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning are the most dominating team in the NHL, out to an 8-1-1 start. They will try to improve to 6-0-0 at home for the first time in their history. (NHL-REDWINGS-LIGHTNING-LEDE-WRITETHRU, By Greg Auman, The Sports Xchange, expect after 7:30 p.m. ET, 700 words)
The Sports Exchange covers all NHL games with first lede and write-thru (all times ET):
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
NHL notebook
News and notes from around the league. (NHL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 7:45 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 375 words)
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Houston face KC, Atlanta battle Columbus in playoffs
Houston Dynamo host Sporting Kansas City while expansion side Atlanta United host Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer's knockout round matches. (SOCCER-USA/PLAYOFFS, expect by 12:45 a.m. ET, 400 words)
GOLF
WGC-HSBC Champions
Coverage of the first round of the PGA's WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in Shanghai. U.S. Open champ Brooks Koepka leads. (GLF-PGA-WGC-HSBC-CHAMPIONS-RECAP, moved, The Sports Xchange, 600 words)
PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship, Mississippi (to 29)
Gribble tries to defend title at Sanderson Farms
The Country Club of Jackson hosts the Sanderson Farms Championship where Cody Gribble is the defending champions. (GOLF-SANDERSONFARMS/ (TV), expect by 8 p.m. ET, 250 words)
TENNIS
Muguruza and Venus vie for semi-final spot in Singapore
SINGAPORE - White Group play concludes with a winner-take-all battle between Garbine Muguruza and Venus Williams for a place in the semi-finals. Jelena Ostapenko ended her maiden WTA Finals campaign on a winning note with a surprisingly easy 6-3 6-1 victory over a subdued Karolina Pliskova earlier on Thursday. (TENNIS-WTAFINALS/ (PIX, TV), expect updates throughout, by John O'Brien, 450 words)
