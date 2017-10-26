Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM ET on Thursday, Oct. 26

Oct. 26 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Thursday:

- - - -

For any coverage questions, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

- - - -





MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL





Resilient Dodgers moving on from Game Two loss

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain a confident bunch even after suffering a dramatic extra-innings loss at home to the Houston Astros that leveled the World Series at one game apiece. Rather than hang their collective heads after the defeat on Wednesday the Dodgers did not appear shaken in the least but rather eager to head to Houston where the next three games of the best-of-seven series will be played starting on Friday. (BASEBALL-MLB-LAD/, moved, 561 words)





Rubin: Astros' comeback was out of this World

The Houston Astros tilted the World Series on its axis Wednesday night. The best offense in baseball slumbered through the first 16 innings of the Fall Classic against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, scoring two runs. Then it awakened, stripped L.A. closer Kenley Jansen of his invincible sheen, and rode the long ball through the 10th and 11th innings to eke out a 7-6 Game 2 victory and steal home-field advantage. (MLB-ASTROS-DODGERS-COLUMN- HEADINGTOHOUSTON, By Roger Rubin, The Sports Xchange, 825 words, moved)





McCullers opposes Darvish in Game 3 of World Series

HOUSTON -- Lance McCullers Jr., coming off a four-inning save in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series, will start Game 3 of the World Series for the Houston Astros on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Yu Darvish. (MLB-DODGERS-ASTROS-PREVIEW, By MoiseKapenda Bower, The Sports Xchange, 500 words, expect by 10 p.m. ET)





Girardi out as Yankees manager

Joe Girardi's tenure with the New York Yankees, who came within one win of a World Series berth this year, has come to an end after the Major League Baseball team said on Thursday he would not return as manger in 2018. (BASEBALL-MLB-NYY/GIRARDI (UPDATE 1), moved, 299 words)