Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 14

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Week 6 GameScout: Previews, predictions for all NFL games

Snapshot, keys to the game, players to watch, spotlight player, matchups to watch and prediction for every Week 5 NFL game. (FBN-ANALYSIS-GAMESCOUT, moved, The Sports Xchange, 625 words)





kuechly concussed again; career in question

CHARLOTTE - The status of linebacker Luke Kuechly is an issue again for the Carolina Panthers and this time his future in the NFL could be part of the conversation. He entered the concussion protocol for the third time in three seasons after absorbing a shot Thursday in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. (FBN-PANTHERS-NEWS-KUECHLY-CONCUSSION, moved, The Sports Xchange, 342 words)





Jones, Cowboys standing behind Elliott

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called Thursday's federal appeals court decision that reinstated the six-game suspension of Ezekiel Elliott over an alleged domestic violence incident a "setback" as the star running back considers his legal options. (FBN-COWBOYS-NEWS-JONES-ELLIOTT, moved, The Sports Xchange, 542 words)





NFLPA will request full-panel appeal of Elliott decision

The NFL players' union said Friday night it will request a hearing of the full panel of judges with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on behalf of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. (FBN-COWBOYS-NEWS-ELIOTT-APPEAL, moved, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)





Committing to finding a QB

Nothing is more important in the NFL than the quarterback position, yet the Browns and 49ers largely have ignored it and appear to be winless almost by design. (FBN-COLUMN-GOODELL-SMITH, moved, The Sports Xchange, by Ira Miller, 900 words)