Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 14
Oct. 14 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Saturday:
For any coverage questions, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Week 6 GameScout: Previews, predictions for all NFL games
Snapshot, keys to the game, players to watch, spotlight player, matchups to watch and prediction for every Week 5 NFL game. (FBN-ANALYSIS-GAMESCOUT, moved, The Sports Xchange, 625 words)
kuechly concussed again; career in question
CHARLOTTE - The status of linebacker Luke Kuechly is an issue again for the Carolina Panthers and this time his future in the NFL could be part of the conversation. He entered the concussion protocol for the third time in three seasons after absorbing a shot Thursday in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. (FBN-PANTHERS-NEWS-KUECHLY-CONCUSSION, moved, The Sports Xchange, 342 words)
Jones, Cowboys standing behind Elliott
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called Thursday's federal appeals court decision that reinstated the six-game suspension of Ezekiel Elliott over an alleged domestic violence incident a "setback" as the star running back considers his legal options. (FBN-COWBOYS-NEWS-JONES-ELLIOTT, moved, The Sports Xchange, 542 words)
NFLPA will request full-panel appeal of Elliott decision
The NFL players' union said Friday night it will request a hearing of the full panel of judges with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on behalf of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. (FBN-COWBOYS-NEWS-ELIOTT-APPEAL, moved, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
Committing to finding a QB
Nothing is more important in the NFL than the quarterback position, yet the Browns and 49ers largely have ignored it and appear to be winless almost by design. (FBN-COLUMN-GOODELL-SMITH, moved, The Sports Xchange, by Ira Miller, 900 words)
Week 6 Injury Report
Who’s in, who’s out and the rest of the injury rundown for games scheduled to played Sunday and Monday (NFL Week 5). (FBN-NEWS-INJURYREPORT, moved, The Sports Xchange, 900 words)
NFL previews
Longform previews of all Week 7 NFL games. (FBN-TEAM-TEAM-PREVIEW, moved, The Sports Xchange, 700 words)
NFL notebook
News and notes from around the NFL. (NFL-NOTEBOOK, The Sports Xchange, expect by 8 p.m. ET, 500 words)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
ALCS: Yankees at Astros
HOUSTON – Game 2 of the American League Championship Series matches the New York Yankees and Houston Astros. (BBO-YANKEES-ASTROS-LEDE-WRITETHRU, EXPECT ASAP after 4:08 p.m. ET game, The Sports Xchange, by MoiseKapenda Bower, 700 words)
NLCS: Cubs at Dodgers
LOS ANGELES - Game 1 of the National League Championship Series matches the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers. (BBO-CUBS-DODGERS-LEDE-WRITETHRU, EXPECT ASAP after 8:08 p.m. ET game, The Sports Xchange, by Jeff Seidel, 700 words)
MLB notebook
News and notes from around the league. (MLB-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8 p.m. ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tigers times two
BATON ROUGE, La. - No. 10 Auburn enters Saturday as one of seven undefeated major college teams and will try to keep on a roll offensively against a traditionally stingy LSU defense. The Bayou Bengals got back on the right track with a win at Florida last week. (FBC-AUBURN-LSU-LEDE-WRITETHRU, expect ASAP after 3:30 p.m. ET game, The Sports Xchange, by Peter Finney Jr., 700 words)
Red River Showdown
DALLAS, Texas - First-year head coaches at Oklahoma (Lincoln Riley) and Texas (Tom Herman) meet in one of the great rivalries in college football. The 12th-ranked Sooners are trying to rebound after their shocking upset loss to Iowa State. (FBC-OKLAHOMA-TEXAS-LEDE-WRITETHRU, expect ASAP after 3:30 p.m. ET game, The Sports Xchange, 700 words)
Battle in the Pac-12 South
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - The Pac-12 South is wide open -- every team has at least one loss -- and the matchup between No. 13 USC and Utah will help identify the favorite. The Trojans were the runaway preseason favorite in the division, with the Utes picked second. (FBC-UTAH-SOUTHERNCALIFORNIA-LEDE-WRITETHRU, expect ASAP after 7:30 p.m. ET game, The Sports Xchange, by Kyle Kensing, 700 words)
CFB Week 7
The Sports Xchange covers all Top 25 games and recaps every Power 5 game. Full Saturday schedule below: 20 N.C. State at Pittsburgh noon 6 TCU at Kansas State noon 17 Michigan at Indiana noon 24 Texas Tech at West Virginia noon Purdue at 7 Wisconsin 3:30 p.m. Baylor at 14 Oklahoma State 3:30 p.m. 12 Oklahoma vs. Texas 3:30 p.m. Georgia Tech at 11 Miami 3:30 p.m. 10 Auburn at LSU 3:30 p.m. 25 Navy at Memphis 3:45 p.m. East Carolina at 22 UCF 7 p.m. Arkansas at 1 Alabama 7:15 p.m. Cincinnati at 18 South Florida 7:30 p.m. 9 Ohio State at Nebraska 7:30 p.m. Missouri at 4 Georgia 7:30 p.m. Utah at 13 USC 7:30 p.m. 21 Michigan State at Minnesota 8 p.m. Boise State at 19 San Diego State 10:30 p.m. 5 Washington at Arizona State 10:45 p.m. Oregon at 23 Stanford 11 p.m. RECAPS South Carolina at Tennessee noon Florida State at Duke noon BYU at Mississippi State noon Kansas at Iowa State noon Rutgers at Illinois noon Boston College at Louisville 12:20 p.m. Vanderbilt at Ole Miss 3:30 p.m. Virginia at North Carolina 3:30 p.m. Northwestern at Maryland 3:30 p.m. Colorado at Oregon State 4 p.m. Texas A&M at Florida 7 p.m. UCLA at Arizona 9 p.m.
Top 25 roundup
Capsule recaps of Saturday games. (FBC-ROUNDUP, updated throughout the day and night, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
CFB notebook
News and notes from around the nation. (FBC-NOTEBOOK, expect by 6 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 425 words)
Top 25 previews
Longform previews of all AP Top 25 previews. (FBC-TEAM-TEAM, moved, The Sports Xchange, 600 words)
CFB notebook
News and notes from around the nation. (FBC-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 600 words)
GOLF
CIMB Classic: Perez builds 4-shot lead in Malaysia
Pat Perez carded an 8-under 64 in the third round to increase his lead to four shots over fellow American Xander Schauffele at the PGA Tour's CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (GLF-PGA-RECAP-CIMB, moved, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
LPGA KEB: Jin Young Ko takes lead
South Korean Jin Young Ko stole the limelight from some of the biggest names in women's golf, firing a 6-under 66 in the third round on Saturday to take a two-shot lead at the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship in Incheon, South Korea. (GLF-LPGA-KEBHANABANK, moved, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
NBA notebook
News and notes from around the league. (BKN-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Blackhawks look for revenge vs. Predators
CHICAGO - The Nashville Predators ended the Chicago Blackhawks' championship hopes in swift fashion last season with a four-game sweep in the Western Conference quarterfinal series. On Saturday, the Blackhawks will seek a small morsel of revenge against the Predators when the teams meet each other for the first of four regular-season meetings. (HKN-PREDATORS-BLACKHAWKS-LEDE-WRITETHRU, expect ASAP after 8:30 p.m. ET game, The Sports Xchange, by Tom Musick, 700 words)
THE SPORTS XCHANGE covers all NHL games. Saturday schedule: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers 7 p.m. St. Louis at Tampa Bay 7 p.m. Florida at Pittsburgh 7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia 7 p.m. Toronto at Montreal 7 p.m. Carolina at Winnipeg 7 p.m. Colorado at Dallas 8 p.m. Columbus at Minnesota 8 p.m. Nashville at Chicago 8:30 p.m. Boston at Arizona 9 p.m. Ottawa at Edmonton 10 p.m. Calgary at Vancouver 10 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at San Jose 10:30 p.m. Buffalo at Los Angeles 10:30 p.m.
NHL notebook
News and notes from around the league. (NHL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 7:45 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 375 words)
AUTO RACING
Ingram: A winning strategy at Talledega
This week, teams head for the Talladega Superspeedway, where NASCAR has fixed a glaring problem with two changes. including moving the event forward to the second race in the Round of 12 playoffs. (CAR-COLUMN-BUSH, moved, The Sports Xchange, by Jonathan Ingram, 950 words)
Talladega notebook: Kenseth sidesteps questions on future
TALLADEGA, Ala. - Matt Kenseth is a master of deflection -- and he's had plenty of practice heading into Sunday's Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. (CAR-NOTEBOOK-TALLADEGA-KENSETH, moved, The Sports Xchange, special from NASCAR Wire Service, 900 words)
