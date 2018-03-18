Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, March 18

March 18 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday:

- - - -

For any coverage questions, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

- - - -

College Basketball

College basketball coverage, March 18

(slug convention example)

(IBASKETBALL-NCAA-)





NCAA Tournament

East: 10 Butler vs. 2 Purdue, 12:10 p.m.

Midwest: 11 Syracuse vs. 3 Michigan State, 2:40 p.m.

West: 7 Texas A&M vs. 2 North Carolina, 5:15 p.m.

South: 7 Nevada vs. 2 Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Midwest: 5 Clemson vs. 4 Auburn, 7:10 p.m.

South: 16 UMBC vs. 9 Kansas State, 7:45 p.m.

West: 9 Florida State vs. 1 Xavier, 8:40 p.m.

East: 13 Marshall vs. 5 West Virginia, 9:40 p.m.





- -





Women's NCAA Tournament

Lexington: 8 Marquette vs. 1 Louisville, Noon p.m.

Lexington: 6 Oregon State vs. 3 Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Kansas City: 5 Maryland vs. 4 NC State, 2 p.m.

Spokane: 5 DePaul vs. 4 Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

Spokane: 9 Villanova vs. 1 Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Lexington: 7 Michigan vs. 2 Baylor, 8:30 p.m.

Albany: 10 Virginia vs. 2 South Carolina, 9 p.m.

Spokane: 10 Minnesota vs. 2 Oregon, 10:30 p.m.





- -





NIT

4 Mississippi State at 1 Baylor, Noon

3 Oregon at 2 Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

3 Middle Tennessee at 2 Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

- - - -





NFL

RB Lynch gets bonus, will return to Raiders

The Oakland Raiders picked up Marshawn Lynch’s roster bonus and plan to bring him back for 2018. (FOOTBALL-NFL-OAK/LYNCH, moved, Field Level Media)





- -





WR Grant passes physical in Indy; visiting Raiders

Free agent wide receiver Ryan Grant passed his physical in Indianapolis – after failing the medical review in Baltimore and having his contract voided – and plans to visit the Oakland Raiders. (FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-GRANT, moved, Field Level Media)





- -





Jets trade up for No. 3 overall pick in draft

The New York Jets parted with the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and three second-round picks to acquire the No. 3 pick from the Indianapolis Colts. (FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ-IND-TRADE, moved, Field Level Media)

Story Continues

- -





Vinny Curry joins Buccaneers

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (FOOTBALL-NFL-TB/CURRY, moved, Field Level Media)





- -





NFL notebook

A roundup of news and notes from around the league. (FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 7 p.m. ET, Field Level Media, will be led)





- - - -





MLB

Spring roundup

Recapping games in the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues. (BASEBALL-MLB/SPRINGROUNDUP, expect by 7 p.m. ET, Field Level Media)

- - - -





NBA

Spring roundup

Recapping games in the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues. (BASEBALL-MLB/SPRINGROUNDUP, expect by 7 p.m. ET, Field Level Media)





- -





NBA game coverage, March 18

(slug convention example)

(BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-TOR)





Oklahoma City at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Boston at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota , 7 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.





- - - -





NHL

NHL game coverage, March 17

(slug convention example)

(ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NYR)





Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

- - - -





Golf

Stars lurk with Stenson holding lead at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Sweden's Henrik Stenson has the lead, Bryson DeChambeau is one shot back, and the rest of the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational would make Arnie himself swoon. Stenson and DeChambeau started Saturday's third round in a tie for the lead at 11 under par, but on a day that didn't produce a lot of low scores, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and England's Justin Rose, major winners both, charged into contention while Tiger Woods stayed in the chasing pack. (GOLF-PGA-PALMER, expect final round recap ASAP Sunday, Field Level Media)





- -





McIlroy boos PGA for pushing booze on course

After a fan screamed the name of Rory McIlroy’s wife repeatedly on the course Saturday, the Irishman is ready for the PGA to do something about the party atmosphere invading professional golf. (GOLF-PGA-MCILROY, moved, Field Level Media)





- - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)