Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:45 PM ET on Wednesday, Apr. 18

18 Apr 2018 - Apr. 18(Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:45 PM ET on Wednesday:

- - - -

For any coverage questions, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

- - - -





NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE





2018 NFL Draft: Breaking down all draft-worthy OLs

The latest in a position-by-position breakdown of the top prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft, as ranked by Field Level Media. Moving Wednesday are reports on every offensive tackle, guard and center with a draftable grade. (FOOTBALL-NFL-DRAFT-OGs/OTs/Cs, moved, Field Level Media)

Up next: -- TIGHT ENDS

Report: Brady yet to tell Patriots he’s in for ’18 season

Tom Brady is not yet officially committed to playing in 2018, but the New England Patriots and others close to him expect the 40-year-old back for his 20th season. (FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP/BRADY, moved, Field Level Media)

Titans lock in Mariota through 2019

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson said the franchise exercised the 2019 fifth-year option on quarterback Marcus Mariota, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft. (FOOTBALL-NFL-TEN-MARIOTA, moved, Field Level Media)

Audition aside, Panthers TE Olsen wants to play '3-5 more years'

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen said he plans to play several more seasons despite a recent audition for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." (FOOTBALL-NFL-CAR-OLSEN, moved, Field Level Media)

- - - -





GOLF





Golf glance

Capsule previews of the weekend ahead in PGA, LPGA and

Champions tour golf. (GOLF-GLANCE, moved, Field Level Media)





- - - -





MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL





Power out, Twins-Indians still on in Puerto Rico

An island-wide blackout Wednesday is not enough for MLB to pull the plug on Game 2 of the Indians-Twins series in Puerto Rico. (BASEBALL-CLE-MIN-PUERTORICO, moved, Field Level Media)

Chilled out in Chicago, Cubs-Cards moved to Thursday

Wind chill in the teens Wednesday morning caused the 25th postponement of the season with the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals moving their game to Thursday. (BASEBALL-STL-CHI, moved, Field Level Media)

Story Continues

Angels hopeful to keep Ohtani (blister) in lineup

The Los Angeles Angels are hoping to keep two-way star Shohei Ohtani in the lineup despite an early exit with a blister on his pitching hand Tuesday. (BASEBALL-LAA-OHTANI, moved, Field Level Media)

Longtime Blue Jays’ slugger Bautista joins Braves

Jose Bautista signed a minor-league deal with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. (BASEBALL-ATL-BAUTISTA, moved, Field Level Media)

MLB game coverage, April 18

(slug convention example)

(BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-TB) Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m(PPD) Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:35 p.m. Kansas City at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. Baltimore at Detroit, 1:00 p.m. Washington at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland vs. Minnesota at San Juan, Puerto Rico, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Boston at Los Angeles Angels, 10:07 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

- - - -





NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION





Bucks PG Bledsoe dismisses Celtics' Rozier

Terry Rozier helped the Boston Celtics jump ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks 2-0 in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, but the Kyrie Irving understudy is still an unknown to the enemy. (BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-MIL-BLEDSOE-ROZIER, moved, Field Level Media)

NBA playoffs: Best-of-seven series

Playoff coverage, April 18

(slug convention example)

(BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-IND)

Game 2: Indiana at Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Utah at Oklahoma City 8:00 p.m.

Game 2: Minnesota at Houston 9:30 p.m.





- - - -





NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Knights notch history sweep of Kings

T Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves for his 12th career playoff shutout as the Vegas Golden Knights became the first expansion team in the 100-year history of the National Hockey League to sweep a playoff series in its first season with a 1-0 victory over the host Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night at Staples Center. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LVK-LAK, moved, Field Level Media)

Stanley Cup playoffs opening round

Coverage of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday as best-of-seven series continue. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TEAM-TEAM, expect ASAP after games end, Field Level Media)

G4: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:00 p.m.

G4: Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

G4: Nashville at Colorado, 10:00 p.m.

G4: Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

- - - -





AUTO RACING

Auto racing glance

Capsule previews of the weekend ahead in auto racing.

(AUTORACING-GLANCE, moved, Field Level Media)





- - - -

Fighting

Commission approves six-month suspension for Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez will be suspended for six months after reaching an agreement with the Nevada State Athletic Commission over two failed drug tests from February. (FIGHTING-BOXING-ALVAREZ, moved, Field Level Media)





- - - -





Other





Maroney says Nassar abused her hundreds of times

Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney says she was molested hundreds of times by former team doctor Larry Nassar. The comments were made to NBC’s “Dateline” and will air Sunday night. (OTHER-OTHER-MARONEY, moved, Field Level Media)





- - - -