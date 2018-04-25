Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, Apr. 25

Apr. 25 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday:

- - - -

For any coverage questions, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com





- - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE





2018 NFL draft: Top 300

Ranking the Top 300 players available in the 2018 NFL Draft with comments on each prospect. (FOOTBALL-NFL-DRAFT-TOP300, moved, Field Level Media)

Report: Browns down to Mayfield, Allen for No. 1 pick

Pre-draft speculation pointed mostly to Southern Cal quarterback Sam Darnold, but Cleveland.com reported Wednesday that the Cleveland Browns are down to Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen as possible No. 1 overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft. (FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-BECKHAM, moved, Field Level Media)

NFL owners privately voiced concern over ‘disastrous’ Trump

protest position

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was one of several owners who voiced concern and opposition to President Donald Trump’s position on anthem protests according to an audio recording obtained by the New York Times. (FOOTBALL-NFL-OWNERS-ANTHEM, expect by 3 p.m. ET, Field Level Media)

Jerry Jones rules out return of Dez

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Dez Bryant, released by the team in a cap-savings move, will not return to the team. (FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-BRYANT, moved, Field Level Media)

- - - -

GOLF





Golf glance

Capsule previews of the week ahead in the PGA, LPGA and Champions tours. (GOLF-GLANCE, expect by 6 p.m. ET, Field Level Media)





- - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL





Kershaw leads Dodgers in clash with Marlins

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins while the New York Mets visit the St. Louis Cardinals in two of the 15 matchups on the schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words





Braves recall phenom Acuna

Story Continues

Rookie outfielder Ronald Acuna will join the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday in Cincinnati. Acuna, 20, opened the season at Triple-A Gwinnett and is regarded as the top prospect in baseball. (BASEBALL-ATL-ACUNA, moved, Field Level Media)

MLB game coverage, April 25

(slug convention example)

(BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-TB)

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota at New York Yankees , 6:35 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh (G1), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh (G2), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:35 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

New York Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

- - - -





NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION





Spurs, Popovich focus on Leonard sitdown

As soon as Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich determines his own future, the franchise will shift its attention to All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard. (BASKETBALL-NBA-SA-LEONARD, moved, Field Level Media)

Wade not ready to declare retirement decision

After the Miami Heat season ended Tuesday night in Philadelphia, 15-year-veteran Dwyane Wade said he has not decided whether or not to play next season. (BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-WADE, moved, Field Level Media)

NBA playoffs: Best-of-seven series

Playoff coverage, April 25

(slug convention example)

(BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-IND)

Game 5: Washington at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Game 5: Indiana at Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Game 5: Minnesota at Houston 9:30 p.m.

Game 5: Utah at Oklahoma City 9:30 p.m..

Rockets eye passage to second round, Cavs face Pacers

The top-seeded Houston Rockets try to secure passage to the second round when they take a 3-1 series lead into their clash with the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves, while the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Indiana Pacers with their series tied at two games apiece in two of the four games on the schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)

- - -





NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE





Bruins host Leafs in Game Seven

The Boston Bruins host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a decisive seventh game of their first-round series in the Stanley Cup playoffs. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)





Malkin, Hagelin won’t play for Pens in Game 1

Evgeni Malkin is one of two top forwards for the Pittsburgh Penguins who will not play Thursday when the team opens the second round of the playoffs. Malkin has a leg injury. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-MALKIN, moved, Field Level Media)

Bruins, Maple Leafs set for Game 7

Boston has been down the Game 7 road all too often in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Bruins take another turn down the make-or-break path Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-TOR, expect ASAP after game ends Wednesday, Field Level Media)





- - - -





NORTH AMERICAN SPORT





Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words)

- - - -