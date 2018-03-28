Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, Mar. 28

Mar. 28 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE





Report: Giants asked for two first-round picks for Beckham

While denying he’s being shopped, the New York Giants reportedly set a price tag for teams wishing to trade for wide receiver Odell Beckham – two first-round picks. (FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-BECKHAM, moved, Field Level Media)





Goodell closes owner’s meetings with safety talk

The long-stated goal of “taking the head out of the game” pushed NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the league to adopt a new, strict rule on helmet-first contact, Goodell said Wednesday as the league owner’s meetings wrapped in Florida. (FOOTBALL-NFL-GOODELL, moved, Field Level Media)





Report: Patriots, Manziel meet again

Quarterback Johnny Manziel threw in front of scouts and coaches at Texas A&M's pro day on Tuesday and the New England Patriots met with him before and after the session, according to the Boston Herald. (FOOTBALL-NFL-NE-MANZIEL, moved, Field Level Media)





Peyton Manning rules out FOX broadcasting gig

Peyton Manning won’t be working in the NFL broadcasting booth with FOX Sports this fall, according to reports. (FOOTBALL-NFL-IND/MANNING, moved, Field Level Media)





NFL notebook

A roundup of news and notes from around the league. (FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 7 p.m. ET, Field Level Media, will be led)





MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL





Angels open with Ohtani as No. 4 starter

Rookie Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to start Sunday and serve as the No. 4 starter for the Los Angeles Dodgers. (BASEBALL-MLB-LAA-OHTANI, moved, Field Level Media)





Nationals-Reds opener postponed

Washington and Cincinnati will open the regular season Friday after the Reds pushed back their Opening Day due to weather. (BASEBALL-MLB-CIN-WAS, moved, Field Level Media)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION





Celtics visit Jazz, Clippers battle Suns

The Boston Celtics try to close in on the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors when they visit the Utah Jazz while the Los Angeles Clippers hope to give their playoff hopes a boost when they visit the Phoenix Suns in two of the eight games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)





LeBron endorses self in MVP race

LeBron James would vote himself for NBA MVP despite the team’s third place standing in the Eastern Conference. (BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-JAMES-MVP, Field Level Media)





NBA game coverage, March 28

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7:00 p.m.

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:00 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 8:00 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8:00 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10:00 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.





NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE





Panthers look to make playoff push, Caps face Rangers

The Florida Panthers will try to give their playoff hopes a boost when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs while Alex Ovechkin and the Metropolitan division-leading Washington Capitals host the New York Rangers in two of the four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)





NHL game coverage, March 28

Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 8:00 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 10:00 p.m.





COLLEGE BASKETBALL





Michigan State's Bridges declares for draft

Miles Bridges will enter the 2018 NBA Draft, giving up his final two seasons of eligibility with the Michigan State Spartans, the school announced on Wednesday. (BASKETBALL-NCAA-MSU/BRIDGES, moved, Field Level Media)





TENNIS





ATP/WTA: Miami Open (to 1)

Svitolina, Ostapenko and Venus eye berth in semis

Ukrainian fourth seed Elina Svitolina faces French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in quarter-finals action at Crandon Park while three-times champion Venus Williams opens the night session with a clash against American qualifier Danielle Collins in the day’s other women’s quarter-final. (TENNIS-MIAMI/WOMEN (PIX, TV), expect by 5 PM ET, 400 words





Del Potro battles Raonic for sport in Miami semis

Indian Wells champion Juan Martin Del Potro faces big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic in quarter-finals action at Crandon Park while American 14th seed John Isner meets South Korean Chung Hyeon for a spot in the semi-finals. (TENNIS-MIAMI/MEN (PIX, TV), expect by 7 PM ET, 350 words





GOLF





PGA Tour: Houston Open

Spieth, Mickelson set for final Masters tune-up

We look ahead to this week’s Houston Open where golfers seeking a last-minute invite to next week’s U.S. Masters will have to contend with a field that is headlined by the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler. (GOLF-HOUSTON/, expect by 6 PM ET, 400 words)





LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration

Ryu makes final preparations for ANA title defense

We continue our buildup to the first women’s major of the year, the ANA Inspiration, where South Korean Ryu So-yeon hopes to defend the title she won last year at Mission Hills Country Club in California. (GOLF-WOMEN-INSPIRATION/, expect by 6:30 PM ET, 400 words)





