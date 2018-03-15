Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, Mar. 15

Mar. 15 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday:

- - - -

For any coverage questions, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

- - - -





NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE





QB Cousins extends Vikings’ visit

Free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins extended his visit with the Minnesota Vikings and is expected to agree to a three-year, $84 million deal. (FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN/COUSINS, expect by 6 p.m. ET, Field Level Media)





Raiders, WR Nelson working toward deal

Free agent wide receiver Jordy Nelson, released by the Packers on Tuesday, met with the Oakland Raiders for parts of the past two days. (FOOTBALL-NFL-OAK-NELSON, moved, Field Level Media)





Redskins announce extension with QB Smith

New Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith signed a four-year extension with the team. (FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-SMITH, moved, Field Level Media)





Mathieu not chasing money as free agent

Released by the Arizona Cardinals after refusing a pay cut, safety Tyrann Mathieu said money is not his primary objective as a first-time free agent at age 25. (FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-MATHIEU, moved, Field Level Media)





Jaguars sign OG Norwell, WR Moncrief

Andrew Norwell became the highest-paid guard in the NFL by joining the Jacksonville Jaguars, who also announced a flurry of transactions Thursday. (FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-NORWELL, moved, Field Level Media)





NFL transaction roundup

A roundup of transactions on the second day of free agency. (FOOTBALL-NFL-ROUNDUP, moved, Field Level Media, will be led)





- - - -





MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL





MLB upset Judge pitching Machado on NY

Manny Machado becomes a free agent in November, but New York Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge didn’t wait to make his pitch. (BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-MACHADO-JUDGE, moved, Field Level Media)





Spring roundup

Recapping games in the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues.

(BASEBALL-MLB/SPRINGROUNDUP, expect by 7 p.m. ET, Field Level Media)

Story Continues





- - - -





NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION





James and Cavaliers try to stop Blazers' win streak

The Portland Trail Blazers put a 10-game winning streak on the line when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers come to town after the Eastern Conference leading Toronto Raptors, winners of nine games in a row, visit the Indian Pacers in two of the nine games on the National Basketball Association's schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 1:30 AM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)





Lakers see positives in IT-Randle dispute

Isaiah Thomas and Julius Randle had to be separated but the Los Angeles Lakers are taking the confrontation as a positive.

(BASKETBALL-NBA-LAKERS, moved, Field Level Media)





NBA game coverage, March 15

(slug convention example)

(BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-TOR)

Toronto at Indiana, 7:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8:00 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 8:00 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 9:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 9:00 p.m.

Cleveland at Portland, 10:00 p.m.





- - - -





NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE





Streaking Blue Jackets challenge Flyers

The Columbus Blue Jackets go for a sixth consecutive victory when they go against the team above them in the Eastern Conference standings, the Philadelphia Flyers, before the Western Conference leading Nashville Predators travel to the Arizona Coyotes in two of the nine games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 1:30 AM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)





NHL game coverage, March 15

(slug convention example)

(ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NYR)

Toronto at Buffalo, 7:00 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:00 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8:00 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8:00 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10:00 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:00 p.m.





- - - -





COLLEGE BASKETBALL





Ole Miss introduces Davis

Kermit Davis was named head coach at Ole Miss after a successful stint at Middle Tennessee. (BASKETBALL-NCAA-MISS-DAVIS, moved, Field Level Media)





College basketball coverage, March 15

(slug convention example)

(IBASKETBALL-NCAA-)

NCAA Tournament

Midwest: 10 Oklahoma vs. 7 Rhode Island, 12:15 p.m.

South: 14 Wright State vs. 3 Tennessee, 12:40 p.m.

West: 13 UNC Greensboro vs. 4 Gonzaga, 1:30 p.m.

Midwest: 16 Penn vs. 1 Kansas, 2:00 p.m.

Midwest: 15 Iona vs. 2 Duke, 2:45 p.m.

South: 11 Loyola-Chicago vs. 6 Miami, 3:10 p.m.

West: 12 South Dakota State vs. 5 Ohio State, 4:00 p.m.

Midwest: 9 NC State vs. 8 Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.

East: 16 Radford vs. 1 Villanova, 6:50 p.m.

South: 12 Davidson vs. 5 Kentucky, 7:10 p.m.

West: 11 San Diego State vs. 6 Houston, 7:20 p.m.

East: 14 Stephen F. Austin vs. 3 Texas Tech, 7:27 p.m.

East: 9 Alabama vs. 8 Virginia Tech, 9:20 p.m.

South: 13 Buffalo vs. 4 Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

West: 14 Montana vs. 3 Michigan, 9:50 p.m.

East: 11 St. Bonaventure vs. 6 Florida, 9:57 p.m.





- - - -





GOLF





Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando (to 18)

Woods goes for ninth win at Bay Hill

Eight-times champion Tiger Woods heads the field at Bay Hill, where Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama are among others also scheduled to compete. (GOLF-PALMER/, expect by 8 PM ET, 400 words)





- - - -