Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept 17

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Vikings QB Bradford inactive vs. Steelers, Keenum starts
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was inactive for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a knee injury. Backup Case Keenum will get the start. (FBN-VIKINGS-NEWS-BRADFORD-INACTIVE, moved, The Sports Xchange, 200 words)
Patriots, Brady face Saints, Brees
NEW ORLEANS – After a Thursday night spanking, the Tom Brady-led Patriots hit the Big Easy to try and stop Drew Brees and Co. Defense will be the key. (FBN-PATRIOTS-SAINTS-LEDE-WRITETHRU, expect ASAP after 1 p.m. ET game, The Sports Xchange, by Peter Finney Jr., 700 words)
BONUS: Postgame sidebar or notebook from NFL games
Steelers host Vikings, backup Keenum
PITTSBURGH – Minnesota’s Sam Bradford tore up the Saints in the season opener, but is inactive with a knee injury and backup Case Keenum gets the start. The Steelers will try and get running back Le’Veon Bell in gear. (FBN-VIKINGS-STEELERS-LEDE-WRITETHRU, expect ASAP after 1 p.m. ET game, The Sports Xchange, 700 words)
Cowboys try to lasso Broncos
DENVER – Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott get a reprieve for another week as he and quarterback Dak Prescott go mile high to meet Broncos and first-year head coach Vance Joseph. (FBN-COWBOYS-BRONCOS-LEDE-WRITEHTHRU, expect ASAP after 4:25 p.m. ET game, The Sports Xchange, by Dennis Georgatos, 700 words)
Falcons, Packers in championship game rematch
ATLANTA – The Falcons swamped Green Bay at home last January in the NFC Championship Game, and will try to do it again in the regular-season opener at their new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (FBN-FALCONS-PACKERS-LEDE-WRITETHRU, expect ASAP after 8:30 p.m. ET game, The Sports Xchange, by Guy Curtright, 700 words)
Report: Cowboys' Jones impeding Goodell contract talks
Contract talks of a new five-year extension for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly are being slowed down by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. He has slowed down, if not impeded, negotiations aimed at an extension for Goodell, according to ESPN. (FBN-COWBOYS-NEWS-JONES-GOODELL, moved, The Sports Xchange, 440 words)
Dolphins, Bucs, Jaguars wear 'One Florida' helmet decal
The Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars will wear a "One Florida" helmet decal on Sunday after Hurricane Irma heavily damaged the state last week. (FBN-ONEFLORIDA-NEWS, moved, The Sports Xchange, 250 words)
Giants WR Beckham officially questionable for Monday night
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is officially listed as questionable with a sprained ankle for Monday night's game against the Detroit Lions. (FBN-GIANTS-NEWS-BECKHAM-QUESTIONABLE, moved, The Sports Xchange, 480 words)
NFLPA asserts Elliott should play during appeal
The NFL Players Association filed a response with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Saturday, challenging the NFL's emergency motion to enforce its six-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. (FBN-COWBOYS-NEWS-ELLIOTT-NFLPA,moved, The Sports Xchange, 600 words)
NFL roundup
Capsule recaps of Sunday games. (FBC-ROUNDUP, updated throughout the day and night, expect first version by 5 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
The Sports Xchange covers all NFL games. Sunday schedule:
Cleveland at Baltimore 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina 1 p.m.
Arizona at Indianapolis 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City 1 p.m.
New England at New Orleans 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh 1 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay 1 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Chargers 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Oakland 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at Denver 4:25 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Rams 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Atlanta 8:30 p.m.
NFL notebook
News and notes from around the NFL. (NFL-NOTEBOOK, The Sports Xchange, expect by 8 p.m. ET, 500 words)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
First and 20: QB Bryant is Clemson's new leader
About the only thing most people knew in the offseason about Kelly Bryant was that he wasn't Deshaun Watson. Now, the new Clemson quarterback is central to the national title chase. (FBC-COLUMN-FIRSTAND20, expected by 3 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, by Anthony Gimino, 1,500 words)
Oklahoma State's Rudolph shows NFL form in rout of Pitt
Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph made a strong statement to Heisman voters and NFL scouts Saturday, throwing for 423 yards and five touchdowns in the first half as the visiting Cowboys crushed Pittsburgh 59-21. (FBC-OKLAHOMASTATE-ANALYSIS-RUDOLPH moved, The Sports Xchange, by Rob Rang, 700 words).
- -
CFB notebook
News and notes from around the nation. (FBC-NOTEBOOK, expect by 6 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 425 words)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Strasburg, Nationals look to avoid sweep vs. Dodgers
WASHINGTON -- Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg will have to carry the torch when he faces lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Dodgers on Sunday night in the finale of the three-game series. (BBO-DODGERS-NATIONALS-LEDE-WRITETHRU, expect ASAP after 8:05 p.m. ET game, The Sports Xchange, by David Driver, 700 words)
Kluber, Duffy to start the finale of the Indians-Royals series
CLEVELAND -- Corey Kluber, bidding for his second Cy Young Award in four years, will start for the Cleveland Indians Sunday as the Indians and Kansas City Royals play the final game of a four-game series at Progressive Field. (BBO-ROYALS-INDIANS-LEDE-WRITETHRU, expect ASAP after 1:10 p.m. ET game, The Sports Xchange, by Jim Ingraham, 700 words)
- -
MLB notebook
News and notes from around the league. (MLB-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8 p.m. ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
MLB roundup
Capsule recaps of Sunday's games. (MLB-ROUNDUP, expect first version after day games, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
The Sports Xchange covers all MLB games. Sunday schedule:
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees 1:05 p.m.
Chi. White Sox at Detroit 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 1:10 p.m.
Milw. vs. Miami at Miller Park 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado 3:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels 3:37 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington 8:05 p.m.
GOLF
BMW Championship: Leishman extends lead
Australian Marc Leishman extended his lead to five strokes over countryman Jason Day and American Rickie Fowler heading into Sunday's final round of the BMW Championship in Lake Forest, Ill. (GLF-PGA-RECAP-BMWCHAMPIONSHIP, expect second-round recap by 7 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 400, words)
Evian Championship: Jutanugarn in position to win major
Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn is atop a major championship for the first time in her career, taking a one-shot lead overJapan's Ayako Uehara heading into Sunday's final round of the Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France. (GLF-LPGA-RECAP-EVIAN, expect second-round recap by 4 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 400, words)
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
NBA notebook
News and notes from around the league. (BKN-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
NHL notebook
News and notes from around the league. (NHL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 7:45 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 375 words)
AUTO RACING
Busch on playoff pole at Chicagoland
JOLIET, Ill. -- Kyle Busch proved a point with his pole run at Chicagoland Speedway for the playoff-opening race Sunday. Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin will start beside him. (CAR-RICHMOND-FIRSTLEDE-WRITETHRU, expect ASAP after 3 p.m. ET race, The Sports Xchange, by Amanda Vincent, 500 words)
Newgarden on pole for IndyCar finale
SONOMA, Calif. -- IndyCar Series points leader Josef Newgarden withstood constant pressure from his nearest championship competitors, setting a track record to earn his first pole in 2017 for Sunday's season finale of the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma. (CAR-INDYCAR-FIRSTLEDE-WRITETHRU, expect ASAP after 6:30 p.m. ET race, The Sports Xchange, , 500 words)
FIGHTING
The much anticipated middleweight title fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez provided plenty of action but it ended without a winner and with considerable controversy. The 12-round fight Saturday night in Las Vegas ended in a split draw, with the judges providing vastly different views of the bout. (FIGHTING-MIDDLEWEIGHT-RECAP, moved, The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
