Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept 17

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Vikings QB Bradford inactive vs. Steelers, Keenum starts

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was inactive for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a knee injury. Backup Case Keenum will get the start. (FBN-VIKINGS-NEWS-BRADFORD-INACTIVE, moved, The Sports Xchange, 200 words)

Patriots, Brady face Saints, Brees

NEW ORLEANS – After a Thursday night spanking, the Tom Brady-led Patriots hit the Big Easy to try and stop Drew Brees and Co. Defense will be the key. (FBN-PATRIOTS-SAINTS-LEDE-WRITETHRU, expect ASAP after 1 p.m. ET game, The Sports Xchange, by Peter Finney Jr., 700 words)

BONUS: Postgame sidebar or notebook from NFL games

Steelers host Vikings, backup Keenum

PITTSBURGH – Minnesota’s Sam Bradford tore up the Saints in the season opener, but is inactive with a knee injury and backup Case Keenum gets the start. The Steelers will try and get running back Le’Veon Bell in gear. (FBN-VIKINGS-STEELERS-LEDE-WRITETHRU, expect ASAP after 1 p.m. ET game, The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

Cowboys try to lasso Broncos

DENVER – Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott get a reprieve for another week as he and quarterback Dak Prescott go mile high to meet Broncos and first-year head coach Vance Joseph. (FBN-COWBOYS-BRONCOS-LEDE-WRITEHTHRU, expect ASAP after 4:25 p.m. ET game, The Sports Xchange, by Dennis Georgatos, 700 words)

Falcons, Packers in championship game rematch

ATLANTA – The Falcons swamped Green Bay at home last January in the NFC Championship Game, and will try to do it again in the regular-season opener at their new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (FBN-FALCONS-PACKERS-LEDE-WRITETHRU, expect ASAP after 8:30 p.m. ET game, The Sports Xchange, by Guy Curtright, 700 words)

Report: Cowboys' Jones impeding Goodell contract talks

Contract talks of a new five-year extension for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly are being slowed down by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. He has slowed down, if not impeded, negotiations aimed at an extension for Goodell, according to ESPN. (FBN-COWBOYS-NEWS-JONES-GOODELL, moved, The Sports Xchange, 440 words)

Dolphins, Bucs, Jaguars wear 'One Florida' helmet decal

The Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars will wear a "One Florida" helmet decal on Sunday after Hurricane Irma heavily damaged the state last week. (FBN-ONEFLORIDA-NEWS, moved, The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

Giants WR Beckham officially questionable for Monday night

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is officially listed as questionable with a sprained ankle for Monday night's game against the Detroit Lions. (FBN-GIANTS-NEWS-BECKHAM-QUESTIONABLE, moved, The Sports Xchange, 480 words)

NFLPA asserts Elliott should play during appeal

The NFL Players Association filed a response with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Saturday, challenging the NFL's emergency motion to enforce its six-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. (FBN-COWBOYS-NEWS-ELLIOTT-NFLPA,moved, The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NFL roundup

Capsule recaps of Sunday games. (FBC-ROUNDUP, updated throughout the day and night, expect first version by 5 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

The Sports Xchange covers all NFL games. Sunday schedule:

Cleveland at Baltimore 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina 1 p.m.

Arizona at Indianapolis 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City 1 p.m.

New England at New Orleans 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay 1 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Oakland 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Denver 4:25 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Rams 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta 8:30 p.m.

NFL notebook

News and notes from around the NFL. (NFL-NOTEBOOK, The Sports Xchange, expect by 8 p.m. ET, 500 words)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

First and 20: QB Bryant is Clemson's new leader

About the only thing most people knew in the offseason about Kelly Bryant was that he wasn't Deshaun Watson. Now, the new Clemson quarterback is central to the national title chase. (FBC-COLUMN-FIRSTAND20, expected by 3 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, by Anthony Gimino, 1,500 words)

