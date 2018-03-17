Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 17

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday. All times ET.





MARCH MADNESS





College basketball coverage, March 17

Slug convention example: BASKETBALL-NCAA-





NCAA Tournament





East: 9 Alabama vs. 1 Villanova, 12:10 p.m.

Midwest: 7 Rhode Island vs. 2 Duke, 2:40 p.m.

South: 13 Buffalo vs. 5 Kentucky, 5:15 p.m.

South: 11 Loyola vs. 3 Tennessee, 6:10 p.m.

Midwest: 8 Seton Hall vs. 1 Kansas, 7:10 p.m.

West: 5 Ohio State vs. 4 Gonzaga, 7:45 p.m.

East: 6 Florida vs. 3 Texas Tech, 8:40 p.m.

West: 6 Houston vs. 3 Michigan, 9:40 p.m.





Women's NCAA Tournament





Albany: 16 St. Francis (Pa.) vs. 1 UConn, 11 a.m.

Albany: 14 Little Rock vs. 3 Florida State, 11 a.m.

Albany: 12 Belmont vs. 5 Duke, 11 a.m.

Spokane: 11 Central Michigan vs. 6 LSU, 11 a.m.

Spokane: 14 George Washington vs. 3 Ohio State, 1 p.m.

Albany: 13 Mercer vs. 4 Georgia, 1 p.m.

Albany: 11 Buffalo vs. 6 South Florida, 1 p.m.

Albany: 9 Quinnipiac vs. 8 Miami, 1 p.m.

Kansas City: 14 American vs. 3 UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

Lexington: 12 FGCU vs. 5 Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas City: 10 Nebraska vs. 7 Arizona State, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas City: 9 Oklahoma State vs. 8 Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas City: 16 Nicholls vs. 1 Mississippi State, 5:30 p.m.

Kansas City: 15 Maine vs. 2 Texas, 5:30 p.m.

Lexington: 13 Gonzaga vs. 4 Stanford, 5:30 p.m.

Kansas City: 11 Creighton vs. 6 Iowa, 5:30 p.m.





NIT





Penn State at Notre Dame, Noon





NFL





Jets trade up for No. 3 overall pick in draft

-- The New York Jets parted with the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and three second-round picks to acquire the No. 3 pick from the Indianapolis Colts. (FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ-IND-TRADE, moved, Field Level Media)





Texans sign ex-Cardinals DB Mathieu

-- The Honey Badger is headed to Houston. The Texans have signed defensive back Tyrann Mathieu to a one-year deal, the team announced two days after the Arizona Cardinals released the former All-Pro. (FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-MATHIEU, moved, Field Level Media)

RB Woodhead announces retirement

-- Former Jets, Patriots, Chargers and Ravens running back Danny Woodhead announced his retirement. (FOOTBALL-NFL-WOODHEAD, moved, Field Level Media)





Cardinals continue makeover, sign OL Pugh

-- The Arizona Cardinals will sign former New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh to a $45 million deal. (FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-PUGH, moved, Field Level Media)





Bears match Packers’ offer, retain CB Fuller

-- Cornerback Kyle Fuller will stay with the Bears after Chicago matched a contract offer from the Green Bay Packers to the restricted free agent. (FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-GB-FULLER, moved, Field Level Media)





NFL notebook

-- A roundup of news and notes from around the league. (FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 7 p.m. ET, Field Level Media, will be led)





MLB





Astros, Altuve agree to $151M extension

-- Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros agreed to a $151 million contract extension. (BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-ALTUVE, moved, Field Level Media)





Spring training roundup

-- Recapping games in the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues. (BASEBALL-MLB/SPRINGROUNDUP, expect by 7 p.m. ET, Field Level Media)





NBA





Durant to miss two weeks with rib fracture

-- Injuries are adding up for Golden State with the Warriors minus Kevin Durant (ribs), Steph Curry (ankle) and Klay Thompson (thumb). (BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-DURANT, moved, Field Level Media)





NBA game coverage, March 17

Slug convention example: BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-TOR





Atlanta at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Denver at Memphis,8 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.





NHL





NHL game coverage, March 17

Slug convention example: ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NYR





Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.





GOLF





Stenson surges ahead at Arnold Palmer Invitational

-- Tiger Woods broke his streak of nine consecutive rounds under par with an even-par-72 on Friday as Henrik Stenson shot to the top of the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. (GOLF-PGA-PALMER, expect recap after third round ends, Field Level Media)