Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Wednesday, Dec. 20

Dec. 20 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Wednesday:







NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE





Patriots' Gronkowski named AFC Offensive Player of Week

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in his career, the NFL announced on Wednesday. (NFL-PLAYERS-OF-WEEK, The Sports Xchange, moved, 250 words.)

Report: Patriots ban Brady's trainer from plane, sideline

The New England Patriots have stripped Tom Brady's trainer of several team privileges, adding to the speculation of a rift between the trainer and coach Bill Belichick, according to a report in The Boston Globe. (NFL-PATRIOTS-BRADY-TRAINER, The Sports Xchange, moved, 284 words. Will be updated as warranted)

Texans add cancer survivor Quessenberry to roster

The Houston Texans added offensive tackle and cancer survivor David Quessenberry to their 53-man roster, the team announced. (NFL-TEXANS-QUESSENBERRY, The Sports Xchange, moved, 183 words.)

NFL Team Reports

The latest reports from around the league as 30 teams look ahead to games to be played in Week 16 Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Houston and Oakland will be covered on Thursday.

NFL notebook

News and notes from around the NFL.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL





Dykes makes debut at SMU

FRISCO, TEXAS -- New SMU coach Sonny Dykes, hired last week, will be on the sideline as the offensively-charged Mustangs (7-5) take on Louisiana Tech (6-6) in the DXL Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium.

Early signing period begins

College football's new early signing period begins Wednesday, with Ohio State looking like it is putting together the top-rated class as several top prospects decide today.

Army, San Diego State to match ground forces

In an era when spread passing attacks and quarterbacks working in the shotgun formation dominate the college football landscape, grind-it-out, ground-oriented offenses will be on display when San Diego State and Army meet on Saturday in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas.

CFB notebook

News and notes from around the nation.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL





Duke back in action

DURHAM, N.C. -- No. 4 Duke has had more than a week to stew about its lone loss, so the arrival of Evansville for the nonconference game at Cameron Indoor Arena is probably a nice relief for the Blue Devils, who have completed final exams. The Aces lead the country by shooting 49.4 percent on 3-pointers.

TSX covers Top 25 games:

Evansville at No. 4 Duke, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at No. 10 West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Wagner at No. 23 Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Southern at No. 18 Baylor, 8 p.m.

Wofford at No. 5 North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Furman at No. 20 Tennessee, 9 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at No. 25 Creighton, 9 p.m. RECAPS

Saint Joseph's vs. St. John's, 4:30 p.m.

James Madison at Florida, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Houston vs. Providence, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Iowa State, 7 p.m.

UT San Antonio at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Little Rock at Mississippi State, 8 p.m.

Albany at Louisville, 9 p.m.

Northwestern State at Utah, 9 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Kansas State at Washington State, 11 p.m.





NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION





Lakers look to end Rockets' win streak

HOUSTON -- The Los Angeles Lakers keep battling but falling short, and their task gets no easier Wednesday when they face the Houston Rockets, winners of 14 consecutive games.

TSX covers all NBA games:

Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL





Orioles' Britton out six months with ruptured Achilles

Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton ruptured his Achilles tendon during a workout and is expected to be sidelined at least six months, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday. (MLB-ORIOLES-BRITTON, The Sports Xchange, moved, 155 words. Will be updated as warranted)

Reports: Giants acquire All-Star 3B Longoria from Rays

The San Francisco Giants acquired three-time All-Star third baseman Evan Longoria from the Tampa Bay Rays, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday. (MLB-GIANTS-RAYS-LONGORIA, The Sports Xchange, moved, 187 words. Will be updated as warranted)

MLB notebook

News and notes from around the league.





NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE





Red Wings' Abdelkader fined $5K for spearing incident

Detroit Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader received a $5,000 fine from the NHL for spearing New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield, the league announced on Wednesday. (NHL-REDWINGS-ABDELKADER, The Sports Xchange, moved, 100 words.)

Maple Leafs hit the road to face Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Toronto Maple Leafs begin a six-game road trip that will take them through the end of the calendar year Wednesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

NHL notebook

News and notes from around the league.

TSX covers all NHL games:

Toronto at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

