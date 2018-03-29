Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Thursday, Mar. 29

Mar. 29 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Thursday:

- - - -

- - - -





NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE





Hall of Fame QB Kelly undergoes cancer surgery

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly went through nearly 12 hours of surgery Wednesday in New York City to treat a recurrence of cancer. (FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-KELLY-SURGERY, moved, Field Level Media)





Cravens to Broncos, Redskins rebuild continues

An overhaul of the roster in Washington continues as safety Su’a Cravens is shipped to the Denver Broncos after sitting out last season. (FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-DEN-CRAVENS, moved, Field Level Media)





QB Boykin arrested for domestic violence

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested in Texans on charges related to an alleged aggravated assault with serious bodily injury involving his former girlfriend. Shabrika Bailey claims Boykin broke her jaw in two places. (FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-BOYKIN, moved, Field Level Media)





Texans overhaul offensive scheme for QB Watson

Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien is rewriting his playbook to suit the skills of quarterback DeShaun Watson. (FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-WATSON, moved, Field Level Media)





NFL notebook

A roundup of news and notes from around the league. (FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 7 p.m. ET, Field Level Media, will be led)





- - - -





MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL





Dark-horse candidates for baseball’s top honors

With Opening Day of the baseball season at hand, Jason Kelly of BaseballEssential.com looks at some under-the-radar candidates to emerge as the season's top performers. (BASEBALL-MLB-DARKHORSEPREDICTIONS, moved, special to Field Level Media from BaseballEssential.com)





Mets, MLB mourn loss of Staub

Six-time All-Star and celebrated philanthropist Daniel "Rusty" Staub died Thursday in West Palm Beach, Fla. He was 73. (BASEBALL-NYM-STAUB, moved, Field Level Media)

Cardinals, RHP Holland agree to one-year deal

Right-handed reliever Greg Holland agreed to a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. (BASEBALL-STL-HOLLAND, moved, Field Level Media)





Blue Jays transfer SS Tulowitzki to 60-day DL

Troy Tulowitzki, who is owed $20 million for the 2018 season, will open the year on the 60-day disabled list. (BASEBALL-TOR-TULOWITZKI, moved, Field Level Media)





MLB game coverage, March 29

(BASEBALL-MLB-CHC-MIA)

Cubs at Marlins, 12:40 PM

Pirates at Tigers, 1:10 PM

Cardinals at Mets, 1:10 PM

Twins at Orioles, 3:05 PM

Astros at Rangers, 3:35 PM

Yankees at Blue Jays, 3:37 PM

Red Sox at Rays, 4:00 PM

Angels at Athletics, 4:05 PM

Brewers at Padres, 4:10 PM

Phillies at Braves, 4:10 PM

Nationals at Reds, 4:10 PM (PPD)

White Sox at Royals, 4:15 PM

Giants at Dodgers, 7:08 PM

Indians at Mariners, 10:10 PM





MLB roundup

The day in brief around the diamond with summaries of all games on Opening Day. (BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP, expect multiple versions beginning after the first wave of games are final, Field Level Media)





- - - -





NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION





Warriors try to snap skid, Thunder battle Spurs

The reigning champion Golden States Warriors try to snap a two-game skid when they host the Milwaukee Bucks while league MVP Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs in two of the five games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)





NBA game coverage, March 29

(BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-TOR)

Washington at Detroit, 7:00 ET

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 ET

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8:00 ET

Indiana at Sacramento, 10:00 ET

Milwaukee at Golden State, 10:30 ET





- - - -





NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE





Streaking Jets face Blackhawks, Lightning battle Bruins

The Winnipeg Jets put the league’s longest active win streak on the line when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks seeking a seventh consecutive victory while the Tampa Bay Lightning and host Boston Bruins clash in a battle of the top teams in the Atlantic division in two of the 10 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)





NHL game coverage, March 29

(ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NYR)

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7:00 ET

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:00 ET

Detroit at Buffalo, 7:00 ET

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 ET

San Jose at Nashville, 8:00 ET

Dallas at Minnesota, 8:00 ET

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 ET

Columbus at Calgary, 9:00 ET

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10:00 ET

Arizona at LA Kings, 10:30 ET





- - - -





COLLEGE FOOTBALL





Butch Jones’ Alabama gig to pay $35K

Butch Jones, Tennessee’s head coach last season, is making only $35,000 as a consultant/analyst for Alabama. (FOOTBALL-NCAA-ALA-JONES, moved, Field Level Media)





- - - -





COLLEGE BASKETBALL





Penn State, Utah fight for NIT title

Penn State fights Utah for the NIT championship at Madison Square Garden. (FOOTBALL-NCAA-PSU-UTA, expect ASAP after game ends, Field Level Media)





OU’s Young, Arizona’s Ayton among Wooden finalists

College basketball player of the year finalists – the Wooden Award – include Deandre Ayton (Arizona) and Trae Young (Oklahoma). (BASKETBALL-NCAA-OKLA-ARIZ, moved, Field Level Media)





- - - -





GOLF





Spieth set for final Masters tune-up

World number four Jordan Spieth and Englishman Justin Rose will be among those in a strong field at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas in the final tune-up ahead of next week’s Masters. (GOLF-HOUSTON/, expect by 6 PM ET, 400 words)





LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration

Ryu sets off for Mission Hills title defense

Defending champion Ryu So-yeon, world number one Shanshan Feng and Americans Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson are among the field competing at Mission Hills Country Club for the first women’s major of 2018. (GOLF-WOMEN-INSPIRATION/, expect by 10:30 PM ET, 400 words)





- - - -





TENNIS





ATP/WTA: Miami Open (to 1)

Azarenka faces Stephens in Miami semis

Three-times champion Victoria Azarenka battles 13th-seeded American Sloane Stephens in the first of the day’s two semi-final matchups. (TENNIS-MIAMI/WOMEN (PIX, TV), expect by 5 PM ET, 400 words)





Anderson, Zverev seek passage to Miami semis

South African sixth seed Kevin Anderson meets 16th-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta for a spot in the semi-finals at Crandon Park. (TENNIS-MIAMI/MEN (PIX, TV), expect by 7 PM ET, 350 words)





- - - -