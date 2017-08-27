Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 0220 PM ET on Sunday, August 27

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

- - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

NFL roundup

News and notes from around the NFL. (FBN-ROUNDUP/, expect by 8 PM ET, The Sports Xchange, 400-600 words per team)

Texans travel to Dallas due to Tropical Storm Harvey

The Houston Texans traveled to Dallas after Saturday night's preseason loss in New Orleans because of the catastrophic flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey on the Houston area. (FBN-TEXANS-NEWS-HOUSTON-FLOODING, moved, The Sports Xchange, 450 words)

- -

Eagles trade S Brooks to Jets for CB McDougle

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets traded a pair of defensive backs on Sunday morning. The Eagles sent safety Terrence Brooks to the Jets in exchange for cornerback Dexter McDougle. (FBN-EAGLES-JETS-BROOKS-MCDOUGLE-TRADE, moved, The Sports Xchange, 225 words)

- -

Patriots move forward without Edelman

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- A year after the New England Patriots proved they could with the Super Bowl without Rob Gronkowski, they will head into 2017 trying to defend their title without Julian Edelman. The slot receiver went down with a non-contact knee injury in the first quarter of Friday night's third preseason game in Detroit. A day later the team confirmed that Edelman would be lost for the season with a reported torn ACL in his right knee. (FBN-PATRIOTS-NEWS-EDELMAN, moved, The Sports Xchange, 650 words)

- -

Cutler quickly getting on same page with Dolphins receivers

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler got a passing grade in Thursday's 38-31 loss at Philadelphia. Some might even argue the strong-armed Cutler, who was 5 for 8 for 105 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, and showed his usual penchant for throwing deep, earned an “A.” (FBN-DOLPHINS-NEWS-CUTLER, moved, The Sports Xchange, 480 words)

- -

Chiefs face opening season without starting RB Ware

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware left the team's preseason game at Seattle Friday night on a cart, throwing his availability for the opening of the season in doubt and providing a major test for the apparent depth of the team's backfield. (FBN-CHIEFS-NEWS-WARE-INJURED, moved, The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

- -

NFL notebook

News and notes from around the NFL. (NFL-NOTEBOOK, The Sports Xchange, expect by 8 p.m. ET, 500 words)

- - Preseason Week 3

Recaps of all preseason games on the schedule Sunday (all times ET): Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Washington, 4:30 p.m. San Francisco at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

- - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CFB notebook

The latest news and notes from college football. (FBC-NOTES/, expect by 5 PM ET, The Sports Xchange, 315 words)

BYU's Warner leads list of 2017 breakout NFL draft prospects

College football fans (and NFL scouts), our long wait is nearly over. Though top programs like defending national champion Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and USC won't play until the Labor Day weekend, the kickoff to the 2017 season is officially here with five games scheduled for Saturday. A nationally televised game between BYU and Portland State could serve as a coming out party for Cougars senior Fred Ward, a linebacker among the five favorites to enjoy breakout seasons and shoot up 2018 NFL Draft boards. (FBC-ANALYSIS-NFLDRAFTPROSPECTS, The Sports Xchange, by Rob Rang, moved, 1,150 words)

- -

CFB notebook News and notes from around the nation. (FBC-NOTEBOOK, expect by 6 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 425 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Northern Trust: Spieth holds three-shot lead

Jordan Spieth matched the low score of the tournament with a 6-under 64, giving him a three-shot lead over Dustin Johnson heading into Sunday's final round of The Northern Trust in Old Westbury, N.Y. (GLF-PGA-RECAP, expect by 7 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Canadian Pacific Open: Henderson soars into contention

Nicole Broch Larsen of Denmark and American Mo Martin are tied for the lead after three rounds of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open in Ottawa, Ontario, but much of the attention heading into Sunday's final round focused on Canadian Brooke Henderson, who played herself into contention with a course-record 63, GLF-LPGA-RECAP--CANADIANPACIFIC, expect by 7 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

