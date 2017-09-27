Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday

NFL

Trump urges NFL to ban players kneeling during anthem

U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up his fight with the National Football League on Tuesday, calling on the league to ban players from kneeling in protest at games while the national anthem is played. (USA-TRUMP/SPORTS (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, 402 words)

SOCCCER

World Cup qualifying

Asian playoff

Syria v Australia

Australia coach Postecoglou reveals squad for playoff

SYDNEY - Australia coach Ange Postecoglou names his 23-man squad for the Asian playoff against Syria, with the first leg to be played in Melacca, Malaysia next week ahead of the return match in Sydney. Postecoglou will also hold a media conference at 0100 GMT/9 PM ET (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ASIA/PLAYOFF-AUS, expect by 0015/8:15 PM ET, by Ian Ransom, 300 words)

Champions League (kickoff 1845 GMT unless stated)

Group A

CSKA Moscow (Russia) v Manchester United (England)

FC Basel (Switzerland) v Benfica (Portugal)

CSKA and Man United seek top spot

MOSCOW - After winning their opening matches, CSKA Moscow and Manchester United are both eager to secure the lead in Group A when they face off in the Russian capital. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CSK-MUN/(PIX, TV), expect by 2045/4:45 PM ET, by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber, 400 words)

Group B

Anderlecht (Belgium) v Celtic (Scotland)

Paris St Germain (France) v Bayern Munich (Germany)

Neymar back for PSG for Bayern showdown

PARIS - Paris St Germain welcome back Neymar from injury when they take on Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes in their Champions League group stage match. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-BAY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

Anderlecht eager to forget domestic woes v Celtic

BRUSSELS - Following heavy defeats in their opening games, the two teams will be looking for a morale boosting win. Anderlecht are in turmoil, having sacked their manager after a poor start to the season has left them in seventh place in the domestic league. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ADL-CEL/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Robert-Jan Bartunek, 400 words)

Group C

Qarabag FK (Azerbaijan) v AS Roma (Italy) (1600)

Atletico Madrid (Spain) v Chelsea (England)

Roma and Qarabag bid to open Champions League accounts

BAKU - AS Roma meet Champions League debutants Qarabag in a Group C clash, with both sides needing a win to get their campaigns on track. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-QAR-ROM/(PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

Atletico welcome Chelsea at new stadium

MADRID - High flying Atletico Madrid take on Chelsea in the first Champions League clash at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, a week after agreeing to sign Diego Costa back from the Premier League champions. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-CHE/(PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Group D

Juventus (Italy) v Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece)

Sporting (Portugal) v Barcelona (Spain)

Juventus host Olympiakos for Champions League clash

STOCKHOLM - Italian champions Juventus, beaten by Real Madrid in the 2017 final, take on Greek side Olympiakos. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-OLY/(PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

In-form Barcelona travel to Sporting

LISBON - Having cruised past last season's beaten finalists Juventus 3-0 in their opening Group D game, Barcelona and the in-from Lionel Messi can make it two wins from two with victory in Lisbon against Sporting. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SLI-FCB/(PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

GOLF

Match-ups set for opening day foursomes

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – International captain Nick Price and U.S. counterpart Steve Stricker pick their line-ups for the five foursomes matches that will be played on the opening day of the biennial team event at Liberty National on Thursday. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Malaysian Grand Prix

Hamilton can take nothing for granted on return to Sepang

SEPANG, Malaysia - Championship leader Lewis Hamilton was handed a lucky break in Singapore but the Mercedes driver knows just how fickle fortune can be as he heads into this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix. (MOTOR-F1-MALAYSIA/PREVIEW, PIX, TV, expect by 0900GMT/5 AM ET, by Abhishek Takle, 500 words)

We will also have a drivers' form sheet and statistics for Sunday's race.

Read More