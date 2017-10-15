Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday:





BASEBALL

Playoffs: Astros beat Yankees, Cubs play Dodgers

Carlos Correa delivered a walk-off double against Aroldis Chapman, salvaging a superb effort by Justin Verlander and giving Houston the win over visiting New York in Game Two of the American League Championship Series.(BASEBALL-MLB/PLAYOFFS, moved with update to follow, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Blues face off with Lightning in Florida

The Central Division leading St. Louis Blues take on the Tampa Bay Lightning, co-leaders in the Atlantic Division, and the Calgary Flames visit the Vancouver Canucks in two of the 14 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)





TRIATHLON

Frodeno and Ryf seek third straight world ironman titles

German Jan Frodeno and Swiss Daniela Ryf vie for third consecutive victories at the Ironman World Championship on the big island of Hawaii as more than 2,400 athletes compete. (TRIATHLON-IRONMAN/WORLD, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 300 words)





GOLF

PGA Tour/Asian Tour

CIMB Classic, Kuala Lumpur (to 15)

Hot-putting Perez tightens grip in Malaysia

Pat Perez moved within range of a second PGA Tour title in a year with a four-stroke lead heading into the final round of the CIMB Classic in Malaysia. (GOLF-CIMB/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 300 words)





LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship (to 15)

South Korea's Ko leads by two, Park eyes No.1 spot

INCHEON - South Korea's Ko Jin-young is two shots clear of compatriots Park Sung-hyun and Chun In-gee in the LPGA's KEB Hana Bank Championship. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 300 words)





SOCCER

Spanish La Liga

Eibar v Deportivo Coruna (1000)

Girona FC v Villarreal (1415)