Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday
Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday:
BASEBALL
Playoffs: Astros beat Yankees, Cubs play Dodgers
Carlos Correa delivered a walk-off double against Aroldis Chapman, salvaging a superb effort by Justin Verlander and giving Houston the win over visiting New York in Game Two of the American League Championship Series.(BASEBALL-MLB/PLAYOFFS, moved with update to follow, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
NHL
Blues face off with Lightning in Florida
The Central Division leading St. Louis Blues take on the Tampa Bay Lightning, co-leaders in the Atlantic Division, and the Calgary Flames visit the Vancouver Canucks in two of the 14 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
TRIATHLON
Frodeno and Ryf seek third straight world ironman titles
German Jan Frodeno and Swiss Daniela Ryf vie for third consecutive victories at the Ironman World Championship on the big island of Hawaii as more than 2,400 athletes compete. (TRIATHLON-IRONMAN/WORLD, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 300 words)
GOLF
PGA Tour/Asian Tour
CIMB Classic, Kuala Lumpur (to 15)
Hot-putting Perez tightens grip in Malaysia
Pat Perez moved within range of a second PGA Tour title in a year with a four-stroke lead heading into the final round of the CIMB Classic in Malaysia. (GOLF-CIMB/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 300 words)
LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship (to 15)
South Korea's Ko leads by two, Park eyes No.1 spot
INCHEON - South Korea's Ko Jin-young is two shots clear of compatriots Park Sung-hyun and Chun In-gee in the LPGA's KEB Hana Bank Championship. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 300 words)
SOCCER
Spanish La Liga
Eibar v Deportivo Coruna (1000)
Girona FC v Villarreal (1415)
Malaga v Leganes (1630)
Real Betis v Valencia (1845)
Valencia bid to climb to third
MADRID - Valencia aim to move up from fifth to second in the standings with victory over Real Betis. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 300 words)
English Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion v Everton (1230)
Southampton v Newcastle United (1500)
Everton seek boost at Brighton
LONDON - Struggling Everton, 17th in the table, seek to kick-start their season with victory at promoted Brighton. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)
German Bundesliga
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfL Wolfsburg (1330)
Werder Bremen v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1600)
Italian Serie A
Fiorentina v Udinese (1030)
Bologna v SPAL (1300)
Cagliari v Genoa (1300)
Crotone v Torino (1300)
Sampdoria v Atalanta Bergamo (1300)
Sassuolo v Chievo Verona (1300)
Inter Milan v AC Milan (1845)
Leaders Inter face AC Milan in derby
MILAN - Inter Milan, who have dropped only two points in their first seven games, face neighbours AC Milan, who are already slipping into crisis mode after three defeats, for the first time this season. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect from 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, 400 words)
French Ligue 1
Girondins Bordeaux v Nantes (1300)
Montpellier HSC v Nice (1500)
Racing Strasbourg v Olympique Marseille (1900)
TENNIS
ATP: Shanghai Masters (to 15)
Nadal to face Federer in Shanghai final
SHANGHAI - World number one Rafa Nadal will meet old rival Roger Federer in the final. (TENNIS-SHANGHAI/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)
WTA: Tianjin Open (to 15)
Sharapova meets Sabalenka in final
TIANJIN - Maria Sharapova, in her first major tour final for 2 1/2 years, wil face teenage Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. (TENNIS-TIANJIN/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words)
MOTORCYCLING
Japanese MotoGP
Zarco starts in pole, Marquez third
MOTEGI - Johann Zarco of the Yamaha Tech 3 team will start in pole position with championship leader Marc Marquez third on the grid. (MOTOR-MOTOGP-JAPAN/ (TV), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, 300 words)
CRICKET
South Africa v Bangladesh, 1st ODI
South Africa and Bangladesh play in the first of a three match One-Day International series after the former had dominated the two-match test that finished earlier this week. (CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-BGD/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 300 words)
(Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)