Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday, July 3

July 3 (Reuters) - Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

TENNIS

Wimbledon

Murray kicks off title defence

LONDON - Britain's top seed Andy Murray begins his title defence on Centre Court against lucky loser Alexander Bublik before former women's champion Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic plays Johanna Larsson on the opening day of Wimbledon. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect throughout)

SOCCER

European club news

We will have the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

FIFA should overhaul World Cup says marketing expert

ZURICH - A leading sports marketing expert tells Reuters that FIFA needs to radically overhaul the World Cup and replace the current hosting system and bidding process. (SOCCER-FIFA/WORLDCUP (INTERVIEW), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

RUGBY

Winter playground rest good for Lions ahead of third test

WELLINGTON - The British and Irish Lions need to "switch off" for a few days to heal bodies battered from their punishing tour but there is no danger of players losing their edge ahead of Saturday's series decider against the All Blacks, said Lions assistant Graham Rowntree. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/ROWNTREE, moved, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France

Britain's Thomas leads heading into third stage

One-day race specialists look set to prevail in the third stage of the Tour de France, a 212.5-km ride from Verviers ending with a short climb. Geraint Thomas of Britain will try to hang on to the race's overall lead. (CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot and Martyn Herman)

GOLF

Kang takes step towards celebrity status

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Illinois – Californian-born Danielle Kang counts a bunch of celebrities among her friends, and she took a step towards earning fame for herself by winning the Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday, making her first LPGA victory a major one. (GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/KANG (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 450 words)

BASEBALL

Tanaka v Stroman as Yankees host Blue Jays

Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (6-7) is scheduled to take the mound for the New York Yankees as they begin a three-game series against division rival Toronto Blue Jays, who are slated to start right-hander Marcus Stroman (8-4) in one of 10 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia Desk Editor: Peter Rutherford)