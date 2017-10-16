Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

BASKETBALL

NBA 2017-18 Season Preview

Warriors face new-look opposition in quest to repeat

We look ahead to the 2017-18 NBA season with an eight-part package consisting of an overall preview as well as items on potential player protests during the national anthem, the reigning champion Golden State Warriors becoming a global brand, the hype surrounding Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, Cleveland’s push for a fourth straight Finals appearance, the start of the Kyrie Irving era in Boston, Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki becoming only the second player to play 20 seasons with one team and a list of key dates. (BASKETBALL-NBA/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Frank Pingue, 740 words)

BASEBALL

Yankees chase home win to trim Astros' 2-0 lead

The New York Yankees, with CC Sabathia on the mound, hope to cut into the Houston Astros' 2-0 series lead when the best-of-seven American League Championship Series continues in New York. (BASEBALL-MLB/PLAYOFFS, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NFL

Colts' streak over Titans at risk

The Indianapolis Colts' streak of 11 consecutive wins over the Tennessee Titans will be on the line when the division rivals meet in Nashville with Colts quarterback Andrew Luck likely on the sidelines. (FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-TEN/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)





NHL

Lightning, Red Wings clash in Detroit

The Tampa Bay Lightning, riding a three-game winning streak, visit Atlantic Division co-leaders the Detroit Red Wings in the only game on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)





NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)





SOCCER

World Cup playoff draw

ZURICH - Switzerland, Italy, Croatia and Denmark will be the seeded teams for next month's four two-legged European playoffs for places in next year's World Cup. Northern Ireland, Ireland, Greece and Sweden are the other teams involved. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/EUROPE-PLAYOFF, expect by 1330 GMT/9 30 AM ET, 400 words)





Champions League





GROUP E

NK Maribor v Liverpool

Spartak Moscow v Sevilla





GROUP F

Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City v Napoli

GROUP G

Monaco v Besiktas

RB Leipzig v Porto

GROUP H

Apoel Nicosia v Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur





Real braced for Kane threat

MADRID - Champions Real Madrid take on Spurs led by in-form striker Harry Kane. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-TOT/, pix, expect by 2030 GMT/430 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)





Man City host Napoli in clash of league leaders

MANCHESTER, England - Manchester City host Napoli in a clash between the top teams in the Premier League and Serie A. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-NAP/, expect by 2030 GMT/4 30 PM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)





Monaco bid to keep last 16 hopes alive

PARIS - AS Monaco bid to stay in the race for a last-16 spot when they host Besiktas. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AMO-BES/, expect by 2030 GMT/430 PM ET, 300 words)





We continue the build-up to Wednesday's group matches. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, expect throughout)





CYCLING

Tour de France

2018 route unveiled

PARIS - Organisers unveil the course of the 2018 Tour de France in a ceremony attended by defending champion Chris Froome. (CYCLING-FRANCE/, pix, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)







