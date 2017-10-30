(Removes extraneous NHL item) Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

BASEBALL

Astros win 13-12 in extra-innings classic

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros traded blows with the Los Angeles Dodgers to prevail in a 13-12 extra-innings classic on Sunday that put them one win away from their first World Series title. (BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-LAD/ (TV, PIX), moved, expect updates, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Mexican Grand Prix

Hamilton takes fourth title despite collision

MEXICO CITY - Lewis Hamilton became Britain's first four-times Formula One world champion at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday despite enduring his worst race of the season. (MOTOR-F1-MEXICO/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 550 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Burnley v Newcastle United (2000)

Burnley aiming to get back to winning ways against Newcastle

BURNLEY - Monday's Premier League clash could result in either Burnley or Newcastle United climbing into the top six with a win. Sean Dyche's men will look to bounce back at home from a 3-0 defeat to leaders Manchester City last weekend, while the visitors go for their first victory over Burnley in nine league meetings. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-NEW/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

Champions League

AS Roma v Chelsea, Rome (31)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and a player speak to the media ahead of the English champions' match away to AS Roma in the Champions League. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ROM-CHE/PREVIEW, expect by 1800 GMT / 12PM ET)

Italian Serie A

Verona v Inter Milan (1945)

Unbeaten Inter visit Verona in Serie A

MILAN - Unbeaten Inter Milan can reclaim second spot in Serie A if they win at struggling Verona. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 200 words)

Spanish La Liga

Espanyol v Real Betis (2000)

Las Palmas v Deportivo Coruna (2000)





MLS CUP Playoffs

Red Bulls and Dynamo host semi-finals

The MLS Cup Playoffs continue with top-seeded Toronto FC visiting the New York Red Bulls in the opening leg of their Eastern Conference semi-final and the Portland Timbers, the top seed in the West, travelling to the Houston Dynamo for leg one of their semi-final. (SOCCER-USA-PLAYOFFS/), expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, 350 words)

TENNIS

ATP Paris Masters

PARIS, FRANCE - Lucas Pouille, after winning the Vienna Open on Sunday, will play Kyle Edmund for the second time in three days in front of a home crowd in the opening round of the Paris Masters. Elsewhere Diego Schwartzman plays Viktor Troicki and Adrian Mannarino faces DaviD Ferrer. (TENNIS-PARIS/ (TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)





CRICKET

Zimbabwe face West Indies in second test

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe - Opener Hamilton Masakadza will resume on 101 not out as Zimbabwe look to build on their overnight total of 169 for four on day two of the second test against West Indies. (CRICKET-TEST-ZWE-WIN/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)

NFL

Broncos, Chiefs meet in divisional clash The Denver Broncos visit the Kansas City Chiefs for an AFC West clash as both teams try to rebound from losing streaks in the only game on the National Football League schedule. (FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-DEN/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)





NBA

Celtics hope to stay hot, Warriors meet Clippers

The Boston Celtics, riding a four-game winning streak, take on the visiting San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors visit the Los Angeles Clippers for a Western Conference clash in two of the nine games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)





NHL

Vegas on streak, Kings and Blues clash

The surprising Vegas Golden Knights begin an Eastern swing when they take a five-game winning streak to the New York Islanders before the Los Angeles Kings face the Blues in St. Louis in a clash of the Western Conference's top teams as part of an eight game National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)





NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

