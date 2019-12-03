Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Bucks' win streak reaches 12

Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 29 points and 15 rebounds in 22 minutes Monday night as the host Milwaukee Bucks easily extended their winning streak to 12 games with a wire-to-wire, 132-88 rout of the New York Knicks. Antetokounmpo recorded his 20th double-double in 21 games, getting his latest one in 15 minutes into the first half when the Bucks asserted their will. The only time Antetokounmpo failed to get a double-double was two nights ago, when he finished a rebound shy on Saturday in Milwaukee's 41-point win over Charlotte.

NHL roundup: Allen, Blues shut out Blackhawks

Jaden Schwartz had a goal and an assist, Jake Allen stopped all 38 shots he faced, and the St. Louis Blues skated to a 4-0 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night, the reigning champions' fourth straight win. Mackenzie MacEachern, Brayden Schenn and Tyler Bozak also scored for the Blues, who have earned at least one point in seven of their past eight contests.

Will surfing's GOAT get an Olympic swan song?

When Kelly Slater, surfing's greatest of all time, won his first Pipeline Master's contest in 1992, John John Florence was a newborn in diapers playing in the Hawaiian sand. Now, with surfing's 2019 World Championship Tour (WCT) doubling as a qualifier for the sport's Olympics debut, an intriguing sub-plot is developing for the upcoming Pipeline contest in Hawaii: will the king of surfing or its prince ride the waves for gold in Tokyo?

IOC extremely upset by Russian doping data manipulation

The International Olympic Committee is extremely upset by the latest doping scandal involving Russia and swift progress is being made to bring the issue to a conclusion, a spokesman said on Tuesday. A World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) compliance committee recommended last week that Russia receive a four-year Olympic ban, which would keep it out of next year’s Tokyo Games, as part of a sanctions package to punish Moscow for having provided the agency with doctored and incomplete laboratory data.

Reports: Yankees to meet with Cole, Strasburg

Top free-agent pitchers Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg will meet with the New York Yankees this week. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports Cole and Strasburg already have met with interested teams in Southern California ahead of the upcoming winter meetings in San Diego, with the Yankees next on the list.

World No.1 Barty hopes 2020 will be golden year

Ash Barty won her third Newcombe Medal as Australia's top tennis player this week but the world number one says she hopes to earn a more coveted medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 23-year-old has had a whirlwind 2019, claiming her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open to become the first Australian to win one of the four majors since Sam Stosur's 2011 U.S. Open triumph.

Devils fire Hynes, promote assistant to interim coach

The New Jersey Devils fired coach John Hynes hours before the team's game on Tuesday night. The Devils (9-13-4, 22 points) entered the night last in the Metropolitan Division with the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. They lost their past two games -- against the New York Rangers and at the Buffalo Sabres -- by a combined score of 11-1.

Kipchoge to defend Olympic marathon title - if selected

Eliud Kipchoge, the greatest marathon runner in history, the world record holder and only man to go under two hours for the distance, has told Reuters he will defend his Olympic title in Tokyo next year - if selected. It should be reasonably safe to assume, even taking into account the often chaotic and inexplicable selection procedures that have long dogged Kenyan athletics, that Kipchoge will be given the chance to run next August.

Browns part ways with defensive end Smith

The Cleveland Browns released veteran defensive end Chris Smith on Tuesday, less than three months after his girlfriend was killed in an accident on the side of a Cleveland highway. Smith was in the second year of a three-year, $12 million deal with the Browns. He played in nine games this season but did not see action in Sunday's 20-13 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Panthers fire coach Ron Rivera

The Carolina Panthers fired coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday after a 5-7 start to the season. "I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team," owner David Tepper said in a statement. "I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers."