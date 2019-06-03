Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Goal for Seahawks QB Wilson: Play 15 more years

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has played seven seasons in the NFL and figures he's only not quite one-third of the way through his career. "I feel like I'm just getting started," Wilson said in an interview with Michael Silver of NFL.com.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

WR Humphries says Brady's age part of passing on Pats

Wide receiver Adam Humphries signed a four-year, $36 million with the Tennessee Titans in March, passing up the chance to play for the New England Patriots. In doing so, he chose to catch passes from 25-year-old Marcus Mariota, entering his fifth season, instead of six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Semenya free to run without medication while appeal is heard: court

Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya will be able to run in her favored 800 meters event without medication to lower her testosterone levels until her appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal has been ruled on, her lawyers said on Monday. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had ruled last month that the sport's ruling body, the IAAF, should make rules for XY chromosome athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs), like Semenya, competing in events ranging from 400 meters to a mile.

Report: Duke F Barrett to visit Knicks

Duke All-American forward R.J. Barrett will reportedly visit the New York Knicks next week. Barrett will undergo a medical evaluation and do some light court work for the Knicks, who hold the No. 3 pick in this month's draft, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

Halep and Djokovic storm into French quarter-finals

Story continues

Defending champion Simona Halep continued to tighten her grip on the French Open as she demolished Polish teenager Iga Swiatek to reach the quarter-finals on Monday. The Romanian, who claimed her first Grand Slam title on the Parisian clay a year ago, has taken a while to hit her stride this time and was taken to three sets in the first two rounds.

Brazil coach Tite reserves judgment on Neymar rape accusation

Brazilian coach Tite on Monday declined to pass judgment on the rape accusation made against the national soccer side's star Neymar, whose denial of the incendiary allegations have landed him in fresh legal trouble. A woman accused Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel last month, according to a police report seen by Reuters on Saturday.

Ruiz rematch will be make-or-break for beaten Briton Joshua

Anthony Joshua described his stunning defeat to underdog Andy Ruiz Jr. as "a minor setback" but some in the fight game are wondering where Britain's damaged heavyweight hope goes from here. Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has already said there will be a rematch, possibly in England or Wales later this year, and that is a must-win for the 2012 Olympic super-heavyweight champion.

Murray set to play doubles at Queen's Club

Andy Murray will make his competitive return from hip surgery later this month at the Queen's Club grasscourt tournament where he will play in the doubles event. "I am really excited to return to the match court for the first time since my surgery," Murray was quoted on the Lawn Tennis Association website.

Boredom sometimes holds the key for Madison

Madison Keys dispatched Katerina Siniakova to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open on Monday before revealing a little-known weapon in a top tennis player's armory -- a mastery of boredom. The American's 6-2 6-4 victory over her Czech opponent was a more humdrum than hullabaloo affair, and afterwards Keys offered a nod to the power of routine.

Curry's NBA Finals MVP odds strengthen

He wasn't the highest scorer on his own team in Game 2, but Stephen Curry's odds to win the Most Valuable Player award in the 2019 NBA Finals strengthened after the Golden State Warriors evened the series 1-1. Curry entered the Finals as a -125 favorite by Sportsbetting.ag to take home MVP honors. Those odds dipped to +100 after the Toronto Raptors won Game 1.