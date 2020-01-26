Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Top 25 roundup: Historic win for Huggins as No. 14 WVU routs Missouri

No. 14 West Virginia rattled off 21 straight points early in the second half to break open a tight game and coast to a 74-51 win Saturday over Missouri in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Morgantown, W.Va. Bob Huggins' 876th career win lifted the Mountaineers coach into a tie for seventh place on the NCAA list with Kentucky icon Adolph Rupp.

Sandgren reaches quarter-finals for second time after Fognini farce

World number 100 Tennys Sandgren reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the second time in three years with an ill-tempered 7-6(5) 7-5 6-7(2) 6-4 victory over combustible Italian Fabio Fognini on Sunday. The American kept his nerve as his opponent suffered a meltdown and triumphed after a rollercoaster ride of a match to set up a last-eight meeting with Roger Federer or Marton Fucsovics.

Court's Grand Slam anniversary clouded by remarks on same-sex marriage

The Australian Open will mark the 50th anniversary of Margaret Court's calendar Grand Slam on Monday but the ceremony is expected to be muted amid criticism of the 77-year-old's views on same-sex marriage. Tennis Australia (TA), the sport's national governing body, is set to hold a special presentation ceremony for Court on Monday at Melbourne Park commemorating her 1970 feat of winning all four major titles.

Barty says proud of indigenous heritage after Australia Day win

Australian top seed Ash Barty said she was proud of her indigenous heritage but deflected questions about a contentious national holiday after advancing to the Australian Open quarter-finals on Sunday. The Queensland-born Barty delighted the crowd on Rod Laver Arena when she mounted a comeback from a set down to beat American Alison Riske 6-3 1-6 6-4 on Australia Day, which marks the 1788 arrival of British ships to the continent.

NBA roundup: LeBron passes Kobe, Lakers fall to 76ers

Ben Simmons had 28 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Los Angeles Lakers 108-91 on Saturday, in a game that saw LeBron James pass Kobe Bryant for third on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Simmons shot 12 of 15 in playing 41 minutes. Tobias Harris scored 29 points and Al Horford had 16 for the Sixers, who improved to 21-2 at home. Matisse Thybulle also contributed five steals.

NBA notebook: Thunder C Noel out after cheek surgery

Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel missed Saturday's road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture in his left cheek, the team announced. His status will be updated next week.

Federer recovers from slow start to reach Melbourne quarters

Roger Federer regained control after a slow start against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics to march into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with a 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 win on a chilly evening at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. The six-time Australian Open winner, who was two points from defeat against John Millman in his previous round, looked rusty in the first set with Fucsovics breaking him in the seventh game to win the set.

James passes Bryant for third on career scoring list

LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant to become the third-highest career points scorer in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Saturday, albeit in a losing cause as the Los Angeles Lakers were beaten by the Philadelphia 76ers. James started the game needing 18 points to overtake Bryant, and he achieved the mark with a lay-up in the third quarter.

Kenin snuffs out 'Cocomania' in Melbourne

Crowd favorite Coco Gauff's giant-killing run at the Australian Open came to an end on Sunday as the American teen bowed out in the fourth round after a 6-7(5) 6-3 6-0 defeat to compatriot Sofia Kenin. 'Cocomania' has gripped Melbourne Park since the 15-year-old beat seven-times Grand Slam winner Venus Williams in her opener and ousted 2019 champion Naomi Osaka in the third round -- all on her Australian Open debut.

MLB notebook: Dodgers don’t want 'fake banner'

The Los Angeles Dodgers might consider the Houston Astros frauds and cheaters, but they want nothing to do with hanging a "fake banner" to represent a championship they did not win on the field. After silence the past few weeks, Dodgers players and front-office staff sounded off on the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal from the 2017 season at the club's annual fan convention on Saturday.