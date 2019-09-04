Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Bad boy Medvedev too good for Wawrinka

Daniil Medvedev may not win any popularity contests at Flushing Meadows but remained on course for a U.S. Open title on Tuesday, taming Stan Wawrinka 7-6(6) 6-3 3-6 6-1 to reach his first grand slam semi-final. The villain and hero roles for this match could not have been more clearly defined if the Russian bad boy and the even-keeled Swiss were wearing black and white cowboy hats.

NFL notebook: Rams, Goff reportedly close to extension

Rams quarterback Jared Goff agreed to a four-year contract extension that would tie him to Los Angeles through 2024, according to multiple reports. The deal "will be done in the coming days" and is expected to have an annual average value of $32 million per season, NFL Network reported Tuesday night.

Canadian teenager Andreescu's ascent astounds even her coach

A year after losing in the first qualifying round of the U.S. Open and on the eve of her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final, the view from Flushing Meadows looks awfully different for 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu. From a 2018 year-end ranking of 178 to 15th place today, and with Rogers Cup and Indian Wells titles under her belt this year, Andreescu's rapid ascent is enough to give any tennis observer vertigo -- even her coach, Sylvain Bruneau.

Gatlin injured during 100m in Zagreb: report

World champion Justin Gatlin injured his left thigh in a 100m race at an IAAF World Challenge meeting in Zagreb on Tuesday, three weeks before the American is due to defend his title in Doha, the BBC reported. Gatlin, who finished fourth in 10.29 seconds, left the track supported by a fellow athlete after suddenly grimacing in pain at around the 80m mark.

Cowboys RB Elliott reportedly returns to Dallas

Don't scratch Ezekiel Elliott from the Dallas Cowboys' starting lineup Sunday against the New York Giants just yet. Per multiple reports, the running back left his holdout headquarters in Cabo San Lucas in hopes that a contract extension with the Cowboys will be finalized before the Week 1 home game against their NFC East rivals. Elliott is expected to be in Texas on Tuesday.

Serena sweeps into semis, chalks up 100th U.S. Open win

Serena Williams claimed her 100th win at the U.S. Open in style on Tuesday, dismantling her quarter-final opponent Wang Qiang 6-1 6-0 in a blistering 44-minute performance that ended any questions over a twisted ankle from the previous round. "I never thought that I would get to 100," Williams said after the match, reflecting on the two decades she's spent playing at Flushing Meadows. "It's so special. I never want to let it go."

U.S. Open shocks show depth of talent, says Laver

The triumph of the underdogs at the U.S. Open this week shows the sport is in good health, according to Australian great Rod Laver. Defending champions Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic both failed to make the quarter-finals after suffering shock defeats at Flushing Meadows.

Motor racing: Boos can be good news for Mercedes in Monza

The louder the booing, the more Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is likely to be smiling after the Mercedes driver's annual incursion into Ferrari's home territory on Sunday. Last year, the Italian team locked out the front row at Monza with Kimi Raikkonen a popular pole sitter after the sport's fastest lap.

MLB roundup: Nats shock Mets with 7-run 9th

Kurt Suzuki's three-run, walk-off home run capped a seven-run ninth inning and lifted the host Washington Nationals to a stunning 11-10 win over the New York Mets on Tuesday. After the Mets scored five times in the top of the ninth to build a 10-4 lead, Trea Turner doubled home Victor Robles in the bottom of the inning to make it 10-5. Anthony Rendon's single brought home a run, and with the bases loaded, Ryan Zimmerman doubled to the wall in right-center off Edwin Diaz (1-7) to pull Washington within 10-8.

'Baby Fed' Dimitrov comes of age with Federer upset

Grigor Dimitrov stepped out of Roger Federer's shadow on Tuesday to claim a spot in the U.S. Open semi-finals with a shock 3-6 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-2 win over the wounded Swiss. Coming into the U.S. Open, the 78th ranked Dimitrov, dubbed "Baby Fed" because of the similarities between his game and Federer's, did not look much of a threat, posting just one win from his last eight matches.