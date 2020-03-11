Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Coronavirus prompts Ivy League to cancel U.S. basketball tournaments

The coronavirus outbreak prompted the Ivy League college athletic conference on Tuesday to cancel its men's and women's U.S. basketball tournaments, the winners of which would have received automatic bids to the "March Madness" tournament, set to begin later this month. The league also said it would restrict other athletic events as the outbreak upends major sporting competitions worldwide, but did not provide details.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Spring training roundup: Phillies beat Twins, Harper exits game

J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer and Logan Forsythe also went deep as the Philadelphia Phillies recorded a 5-1 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Clearwater, Fla. Philadelphia's Bryce Harper departed in the first inning after being hit on the left foot with a pitch by Twins right-hander Sean Poppen. Harper said he was fine through a team spokesperson

In Tokyo, a growing sense of angst over virus-hit Games

For weeks, Olympic organizers have relentlessly pushed a consistent message: The Summer Games in Tokyo will not be canceled or postponed. As recently as Thursday, Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said "cancellation or delay of the Games would be unacceptable for the athletes."

Report: NHL meetings postponed because of virus

NHL league meetings set for later this month have been postponed indefinitely because of fears of the coronavirus, Sports Business Daily reported Tuesday. The report said the meetings were to occur in Washington, D.C., the week of March 23. The meetings were to include everyone from club presidents to staff members working in support departments, such as ticketing and sponsorships.

Chile to quarantine returning soccer stars Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal: health ministry

Story continues

Chilean soccer stars Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal will be quarantined when they return to their home country from Europe to play in a World Cup qualifier this month, Chile's health minister said on Tuesday. The players - who are signed to European clubs - are due to fly first to Uruguay for a World Cup qualifier on March 26 and then to Chile to face Colombia.

Figure skating: ISU enacts coronavirus measures for world championships

The International Skating Union on Tuesday announced strict requirements, including temperature checks, for attending next week's world figure skating championships in Montreal amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to a coronavirus information package sent by the sport's governing body to skaters, coaches, officials and media, anyone with a temperature above 38 degrees Celsius or who has acute respiratory symptoms will be denied entry and isolated.

Horse racing: Maximum Security owner fires indicted trainer Servis

The owner of Maximum Security, the colt that won the world's richest horse race last month in Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday fired trainer Jason Servis after he was indicted in a doping scheme. The owner replaced Servis with Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.

Indonesia delays Formula E race due to coronavirus concerns

Indonesia's capital city will delay a Formula E race scheduled for June 6 due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency Antara reported, citing a letter by Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan. Jakarta was originally scheduled as the 10th round of the championship. Races in Rome and China's Sanya have also been postponed over concerns about the virus.

Holder McIlroy looking to make history at Players

For Rory McIlroy there are good and bad top five finishes but anything except a win at this week's Players Championship would be a disappointment as he looks to make history by becoming the first man to retain his title at golf's unofficial fifth major. It has been a remarkably consistent season for McIlroy, who has not placed outside the top five since last year's Tour Championships, but the 30-year-old has been missing the finishing touch he will need to find if he is take home the PGA Tour's flagship event for a second successive time.

Olympics: If Tokyo Games not possible, 1-2 year delay realistic-organising member tells WSJ

If the Olympics can't be held in Tokyo this summer due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, a delay of one or two years would be the most realistic option, a Tokyo Olympic Committee executive board member told the Wall Street Journal. Haruyuki Takahashi, one of about 25 members of the Japanese organizing committee, said in an interview with the paper published on Wednesday that the board had not discussed the impact of the virus on the Games, having last met in December, before the epidemic spread.