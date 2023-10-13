Reuters journalist killed in Israeli strike at Lebanon border

Issam Abdallah pictured on Friday

A Reuters journalist has been killed and six other journalists injured by an Israeli artillery strike near the Lebanon border.

Issam Abdullah, a Reuters cameraman, was confirmed dead by the news agency. Colleagues said Mr Abdullah was part of a crew who were providing a live video signal.

The strike was captured in a live stream video by Reuters on YouTube, which has since been taken down.

Witnesses to the shelling said that all of the journalists were clearly marked as press, as was the car they were travelling in.

Footage after the attack shows the car charred, surrounded in flames.

The shelling occurred when journalists from Al Jazeera, Reuters and AFP were live-streaming the exchange of fire between Hizbollah, the Lebanese militant group, and the Israeli armed forces from a distance.

Al Jazeera TV said two of its employees, Elie Brakhya and reporter Carmen Joukhadar, were among the wounded.

Reuters journalists Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh also sustained injuries and were seeking medical care, the agency said.

Video from just before IDF targeted a group of journalists in #Lebanon, killing 1 and injuring 6, clearly designated they were press. No warning shot, this was intentional. #Israel pic.twitter.com/BdLEpmjmmf — Michael Downey (@mgdowney) October 13, 2023

The three news agencies were filming in a place deemed to be safe that was far away from the bombing before their exact position was hit, according to one of the injured.

“We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues,” Reuters said.

Israel’s UN envoy said it was “too early” to say what had happened.

Olivia Dalton, a White House spokesman, told reporters that Joe Biden’s prayers were with Mr Abdullah’s family.

“We know that the work that you all do is incredibly dangerous and today is reminder of that,” Ms Dalton said.

One of the livestreams shows Ms Joukhader from Al Jazeera screaming on the ground after the attack, shouting “what happened? I can’t feel my leg.”

Shortly after the attack, the Israel Defence Forces said that a drone was “currently striking terror targets belonging to Hizbollah”. It was not immediately clear if they were referring to the same incident.

The Telegraph has asked the IDF for comment.

An Associated Press photographer at the scene said they saw Mr Abdullah’s body, and the six who were wounded, some of whom were rushed to hospitals in ambulances.

The Lebanon-Israel border has experienced sporadic acts of violence since Saturday’s attack by the militant Palestinian group Hamas on southern Israel.

Michael Downey, a journalist and producer who has worked for the New York Times and the BBC, shared footage of just before the incident. He said the group “clearly designated they were press. No warning shot, this was intentional.”