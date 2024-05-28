Reusse on the long odds facing the Wolves and if they can win Game 4

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the long weekend in sports, which of course begins with the precarious position the Timberwolves now find themselves in. Down 3-0 to Dallas in their best-of-seven Western Conference finals after three clutch time meltdowns, the Wolves must now make history to advance to the finals. Can they start their climb back with a win Tuesday, or is this the end of a very good season?

Plus Rand and Reusse get into the suddenly rejuvenated Twins, the heartbreak for PWHL Minnesota, the death of Bill Walton and the excellence of the Lynx so far.

