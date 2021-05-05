Reusse: Buxton's emergence gives fans hope Sano will figure things out

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Reusse, Star Tribune
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Byron Buxton had reduced his strikeouts to a workable number and started in center field in 61 of the Twins' first 68 games in 2019. He was batting .266 with nine home runs and 38 RBI, maturing as a hitter and showing increased durability at age 25.

On June 14, Buxton was hit on the right wrist by a pitch from Kansas City's Brad Keller and missed 13 games. He then played in eight games, suffered a concussion when diving for a catch and missed 10 games.

This was enough for a vocal portion of the Twins fan base. As the All-Star break approached, there was a rumor that the Mets would part with bullet-throwing starter Noah Syndergaard for Buxton.

True or not, the cry came that Syndergaard was exactly what the Twins needed, a bona fide No. 1 starter, to take advantage of a lineup producing home runs at a record pace.

The deadline for such a dynamic trade passed July 31. As Buxton's luck would have it, one night later he nicked his left shoulder on an abutment as he raced to attempt a catch in Miami's unfamiliar ballpark. He came away with a shoulder injury that led to no further at-bats that season.

Syndergaard went 4-4 with a 3.82 ERA in 15 starts after the All-Star break for the Mets. The other New York team swept out the Twins in the playoffs, as per usual, and the condemnation for not trading Buxton when they had a chance, even if they didn't, was amplified.

Five weeks into the 2021 season, Buxton has been the best player in the American League, and Syndergaard was pitching two innings in a simulated game in Port St. Lucie, Fla., as he progressed from Tommy John surgery in March 2020.

Patience is not our virtue as sports followers, fans or media, especially when it's baseball, where the development of skills is a much longer process.

What makes baseball unique, in my opinion, is a player enters the pros and still must get better four times to reach the majors, and then make the biggest improvement of all to become a standout.

Plus, the most difficult skill to master in all of our major sports is this one: hitting a baseball.

That's more true today than ever, since technology and psychological studies have created more unhittable pitches from more pitchers than ever, without being able to help hitters all that much.

Rookie Alex Kirilloff's ability to show off his splendid swing and play OK first base this week caused this rapid reaction for the masses and, yup, much of us in media:

Miguel Sano can't be a regular when he returns from the injured list this week. Kirilloff has to play first, Luis Arraez stays in the lineup in left and Sano watches.

I've been down on Miguel for a while. I'm not confident he'll ever hit again. Which caused me to remember this: A couple of years ago, I wasn't confident Buxton would ever hit, period.

The see-ya-Miguel theory also ran into complications Tuesday: Arraez went on the concussion list for seven days after his foolish decision to belly slide into home plate on Monday.

This was followed by the crusher: Mysteriously, Kirilloff was not in the lineup — as it turned out, because of a significant wrist injury that figures to keep him out for weeks.

Come back, Miguel. There's enough room in the lineup now. And when that happens, how about some focus on right field as a hitter?

Manager Rocco Baldelli was asked for his view on that possibility.

"When Miggy is going well … he can hit the ball out of the ballpark to all fields," Baldelli said. "We've seen him go deep dead central, we've seen him go the other way.

"I think trying to change a guy's swing path in a big way, you don't see that very often. Hitters generally have a swing that comes naturally to them and their body. To change that and to make him a guy that predominantly goes to right and center field is tough.

"I do think when his timing is right, he can drive the ball that way. And, truthfully, he's probably at his best when using the middle of the field. It is a path thing with Miguel. He does have the ability to shorten that path up.

"We've seen him do it several times before, but it is an adjustment he's going to have to make."

Maybe that happens, now that he's badly needed after the Kirilloff news.

Remember, a couple of years ago we were ready to give up on Buxton, and that was his ninth home run sailing above the bullpen in the first inning on Tuesday.

Write to Patrick Reusse by e-mailing sports@startribune.com and including his name in the subject line.

Recommended Stories

  • NBA MVP watch: Chris Paul takes his place among the best

    Only a game back of the Utah Jazz for the No. 1 spot in the West, Paul and the Suns have turned the corner.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo effusive after outdueling Kevin Durant: 'I look up to him, I'm not gonna lie'

    Was Sunday's showdown an Eastern Conference playoff preview?

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • Seahawks' DK Metcalf set for USA Track event

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who is certainly fast by NFL standards, is set to run in the USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open on Sunday in Walnut, Calif. Metcalf famously chased down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker in a nationally televised game in 2020, and on Monday referenced the track meet in a post to his 278,000 Twitter followers. The USATF site for the event has Metcalf's name among the runners entered in the 100-meter dash.

  • Pro Invitational Series race to feature Next Gen car, Jesse Iwuji, winner of fan vote

    Before NASCAR Cup Series stars honor racing history for Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway, they‘ll look toward the future in Wednesday night‘s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race by competing virtually in the NASCAR Next Gen car (8 p.m. ET, FS1). Drivers and fans will get a first look at NASCAR‘s new car, which will […]

  • Triple Truck Challenge Presented by Womply: Full schedule, how it works

    The Triple Truck Challenge Presented by Womply is back for a third season and it all kicks off this weekend at Darlington Raceway. Now in its third season, “The Trip” consists of three consecutive NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, beginning at the track “Too Tough to Tame” on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1), […]

  • Kevin Durant with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 05/04/2021

  • Brett Favre weighs in on Aaron Rodgers rift with Packers

    At long last, the star of the original rift between a Hall of Fame quarterback and the Green Bay Packers has weighed in on the upcoming sequel.

  • Matt Rhule explains why Panthers passed on Justin Fields

    Matt Rhule explains why Panthers passed on Justin Fields

  • Report: Longtime Saints tight end Josh Hill retiring after signing with Lions

    Longtime Saints tight end Josh Hill followed his position coach Dan Campbell to the Lions, but chose to retire before the 2021 season.

  • Who are the fastest NFL players in track’s 100m?

    The 10 fastest 100m sprinters in history who also played in NFL regular season games.

  • PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reiterates punishment for any player joining rival tour, say sources

    PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan met with players on Tuesday and was firm in his message regarding a rival tour.

  • Warriors playoff scenarios: Breaking down Golden State’s playoff picture

    With seven games left in the regular season, here's a look at the current playoff picture for the Warriors.

  • Detroit Lions' selection of Alim McNeill caused friction in Philadelphia Eagles' draft room

    The Eagles traded down from No. 70 to 73 for a sixth-round pick, and missed out on North Carolina State's Alim McNeill, chosen by the Detroit Lions.

  • Raiders sign free-agent CB Casey Hayward

    Raiders sign free-agent CB Casey Hayward

  • Tom Brady says he’d trade two rings for Super Bowl XLII win

    Tom Brady says he would trade two of his championship trophies if he could go back in time and win Super Bowl XLII.

  • Salty fans, hot Yankees greet Astros in return to Bronx

    Vulgar and direct, Yankees fans cranked up a baleful cacophony for the scandal-tainted Houston Astros — thunderous heckles that belied their pandemic-restricted numbers. “It sounded like a packed house,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. Boos and bad words streamed from the seats in the Astros' return to the Bronx, and Stanton had a homer and four hits to help New York sate those spiteful fans in a 7-3 victory Tuesday night.

  • Packers had two of Lance Zierlein’s favorite draft picks

    Amari Rodgers in the third round and Shemar Jean-Charles were two of Lance Zierlein's favorite 2021 draft picks.

  • 'Gutless terrible hockey:' Former tough guy John Scott rips NHL for only fining Capitals' Tom Wilson

    Former NHL tough guy John Scott is concerned that the $5,000 fine sets a precedent for attacks on star players if there is a scrum on the ice.

  • Inside the Bengals decision to take Ja'Marr Chase over Penei Sewell-- and why it's a mistake

    We finally have somewhat of an answer as to why they went with Chase instead.