Reus to lead Dortmund as captain in final home game for the club

Dortmund's Marco Reus celebrates the victory of the UEFA Champions League semi final against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. Reus will lead Borussia Dortmund as captain in his final home match for the club on Saturday against relegated Darmstadt. Robert Michael/dpa

Marco Reus will lead Borussia Dortmund as captain in his final home match for the club on Saturday against relegated Darmstadt.

"Marco will be in the starting line-up on Saturday and lead the team as captain. He deserved that," coach Edin Terzic said in a news conference on Friday.

Dortmund-born Reus will leave the club this summer as his contract won't be extended. Considering his time at the youth academy, the forward spent a total of more than 21 years at the club and had previously served as team captain.

"You realize how much love he gets. Not many players have that," Terzic said.

Reus has won the German Cup twice with Dortmund and can add the Champions League to his trophy cabinet if they defeat Real Madrid in the final in London on June 1.

Dortmund have already secured a spot in next season's Champions League, but for the first time in nine years they will finish the season out of the top four.

"We had pictured the season in a different way and are unhappy with fifth place," Terzic said.