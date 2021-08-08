Aug. 8—THS Class of 1962

The Tupelo High School Class of 1962 will have a reunion Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Tupelo Country Club. For more information, contact Billy Ford Waters at (662) 231-4421.

THS Class of 1981

The Tupelo High School Class of 1981 will have a reunion Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at the Gardner-Watson Ice House Club. The cost is $25 per person. Visit wave81.com for more details and to register.

Deadline for reunion announcements is 5 p.m. Wednesday each week. Submit your announcement by mail to The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, P.O. Box 909, Tupelo, MS 38802 or by email to ginna.parsons@journalinc.com.