Reunion Tower to light up for Mavs on gamedays
DALLAS - Dallas' Reunion Tower will be showing support for the Mavericks throughout the NBA Finals.
On game days, the ball will light up with a "Go Mavs" light show.
The lights will be on from 12:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. and in the evening, starting at 8:30 p.m.
On nights of a Mavericks victory, the show's theme will change to "Mavs Win."
NBA Finals Schedule
Game 1
When: Thursday, June 6
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 2
When: Sunday, June 9
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:00 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 3
When: Wednesday, June 12
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 4
When: Friday, June 14
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 5 (If Necessary)
When: Monday, June 17
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 6 (If Necessary)
When: Thursday, June 20
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 7 (If Necessary)
When: Sunday, June 23
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:00 p.m.
TV Network: ABC