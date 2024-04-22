Is a reunion with Chandon Sullivan in the cards?

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could naturally see a reunion with cornerback Chandon Sullivan that helps with their slot cornerback spot.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of decisions to make at cornerback. Levi Wallace, James Pierre, and Chandon Sullivan are free agents and have signed elsewhere or remain out on the market. Meanwhile, Patrick Peterson will have a critical decision to make about his next stop, too. But Sullivan might be the most interesting player of the bunch just because of how strong he came on at the end of the season. He did not play that much, but when he was asked to play more due to Peterson’s move to safety, he played well.

In an interview with Ron Lippock, Sullivan discussed his exit interview with the team, and in that exit interview, they said they would love to do business with him.

