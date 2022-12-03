Is a reunion between Odell Beckham Jr. and his former team in order?

No, not the Cleveland Browns. There is zero chance of former Browns’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. coming back to Northeast Ohio after a rocky-at-best three seasons in Cleveland. He did, however, visit the team that drafted him in the 2014 NFL Draft, the New York Giants.

While the Browns got one 1,000-yard season out of Beckham Jr., his stay in Cleveland was mostly marred by an ACL tear and a substandard relationship with then-quarterback Baker Mayfield. It is well-documented how his time ended, with his father posting an infamous video to Youtube, with the Browns waiving him, and with Beckham Jr. signing with the Los Angeles Rams and winning a Super Bowl last season.

