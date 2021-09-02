Reuben Foster working out for Jets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh coached linebacker Reuben Foster when he was the defensive coordinator with the 49ers and he’ll get a chance to catch up with Foster on Thursday.

Foster’s agent Malki Kawa told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that Foster will be working out for the Jets.

Foster was a 2017 first-round pick for the Niners and had a solid rookie season, but he was waived during the 2018 season after serving a two-game suspension to open the season and being arrested in November on a domestic violence charge. He was claimed by Washington and returned to the field after the criminal charges were dropped, but tore his ACL and LCL in his first practice with the team in 2019. He has not played since suffering the injury.

The Jets placed linebacker Jarrad Davis on injured reserve on Wednesday. C.J. Mosley, Blake Cashman, fifth-round pick Jamien Sherwood, sixth-round pick Hamsah Nasirildeen, and waiver claim Quincy Williams are the linebackers on the active roster.

Reuben Foster working out for Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • NFL roster cuts 2021: Top free agents following 53-man moves

    Heres a look at the best players available now that all 32 NFL rosters have made it through Tuesdays final cuts.

  • It’s too soon to get excited about Didi’s planned union for workers

    The question is how much space these internal unions will have to advocate for gig workers, given Beijing's general attitude to grassroots labor activism.

  • Jets release CB Bless Austin in slew of roster moves

    In a surprising move, the Jets have released CB Bless Austin.

  • With title shot in mind, Derek Brunson knows what he must do to Darren Till

    Don’t expect Brunson to try to change the script knowing how close he is to a title shot.

  • Does Khalil Lee have a shot at the majors in 2022? | Mets Prospective

    On an extra from Mets Prospective presented by Verizon, hosts Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo determine if OF Khalil Lee will have a shot next season to earn a spot on the major league roster. Watch more Mets Prospective: https://next.sny.tv/shows/mets-prospective-top-mets-minor-league-prospects About Mets Prospective: Mets Prospective features Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo profiling the top minor league prospects in the New York Mets organization, focusing on up-and-coming talent like Francisco Alvarez, Ronny Mauricio, Matt Allan, Brett Baty, Khalil Lee, and more. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Khris Davis A's return sparks excitement, but playoff push on mind

    Khris Davis arrived in Detroit to join the A's on Wednesday and it felt like old times.

  • Jets claim Quincy Williams, Tim Ward

    Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has a long history with one of his new teammates. The Jets claimed linebacker and Quinnen’s older brother Quincy Williams off of waivers on Wednesday. The elder Williams had been a member of the Jaguars until Tuesday’s cut to 53 players. Williams was a third-round pick in the 2019 draft [more]

  • 49ers add 2 to IR, sign CB and OL

    The #49ers added a CB and OL after placing two on IR.

  • Zach Charbonnet's smashing UCLA debut sends a reminder: Tackle him at your own peril

    Running back Zach Charbonnet, who played two seasons at Michigan before transferring, left a slew of Hawaii defenders in his wake in his UCLA debut.

  • Bengals 53-man roster: Asking and answering 7 key questions

    Some Q&A's about the Cincinnati Bengals final roster.

  • Dolphins’ Brian Flores addresses McKinney release, Mac Jones news, more

    Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said releasing linebacker Benardrick McKinney was a “a tough decision.”

  • Tight end-needy Jets should pursue a trade for Eagles’ Zach Ertz

    The Jets are woefully thin at tight end and Zach Ertz would be a great offensive addition if the Eagles' price is right.

  • Jets release Jabari Zuniga, re-sign 3 cuts, add 3 to injured reserve

    The Jets released Jabari Zuniga on Wednesday, but Joe Douglas hopes to add the defensive lineman to New York's practice squad.

  • A lawsuit and an arms deal highlight Mexico's messy relationship with US guns

    Mexico is suing major US gunmakers over illegal arms sales, even as it legally buys their guns for its police and military.

  • Caldor Fire threatens 33,000 homes and businesses near Lake Tahoe

    More than 3,500 firefighters are battling the Caldor Fire, a massive wildfire that has destroyed more than 660 structures and injured five people.

  • Could Jets Robert Saleh or Giants Joe Judge win NFL Coach of the Year? | What Are The Odds?

    In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Eamon McAnaney and Marc Malusis look at whether New York Jets coach Robert Saleh or Giants coach Joe Judge has better odds to win NFL Coach of the Year and which is in a better position to succeed in 2021. Watch more What Are the Odds: https://sny.tv/shows/what-are-the-odds About What Are The Odds?: What Are The Odds combines sports betting with entertaining, engaging and insightful sports discussion. With talent from BNNY, FNNY and other SNY shows we create conversational sports betting content while still delivering the same impactful topics New York sports fans are used to. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Brooklyn Nets add free agent Paul Millsap to loaded rotation

    The Brooklyn Nets are signing four-time NBA All-Star Paul Millsap.

  • What are the Dolphins getting in DB Elijah Campbell?

    What are the Dolphins getting in DB Elijah Campbell?

  • NFL rumors: Patriots placing N'Keal Harry (shoulder) on injured reserve

    The New England Patriots won't have wide receiver N'Keal Harry to begin the 2021 NFL season.

  • China cracks down on showbiz for 'polluting' society and youth

    China ordered broadcasters on Thursday to shun artists with "incorrect political positions" and "effeminate" styles, and said a patriotic atmosphere needed to be cultivated, widening a crackdown on its booming entertainment industry. After years of runaway growth in the world's second largest economy, regulators have been to trying to strengthen control over Chinese society by tightening oversight over a broad swathe of industries ranging from technology to education and culture. Communist Party authorities can censor anything they believe violates core socialist values and already have stringent rules on content ranging from video games to movies and music.