Reuben Foster working out for Jets

Jets head coach Robert Saleh coached linebacker Reuben Foster when he was the defensive coordinator with the 49ers and he’ll get a chance to catch up with Foster on Thursday.

Foster’s agent Malki Kawa told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that Foster will be working out for the Jets.

Foster was a 2017 first-round pick for the Niners and had a solid rookie season, but he was waived during the 2018 season after serving a two-game suspension to open the season and being arrested in November on a domestic violence charge. He was claimed by Washington and returned to the field after the criminal charges were dropped, but tore his ACL and LCL in his first practice with the team in 2019. He has not played since suffering the injury.

The Jets placed linebacker Jarrad Davis on injured reserve on Wednesday. C.J. Mosley, Blake Cashman, fifth-round pick Jamien Sherwood, sixth-round pick Hamsah Nasirildeen, and waiver claim Quincy Williams are the linebackers on the active roster.

