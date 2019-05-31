Reuben Foster tears LCL in addition to ACL, undergoes successful surgery originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

All of Redskins Park held their breath when Reuben Foster went down with a significant leg injury during the first week of OTAs. NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay confirmed the severity of the injury to Foster's left knee as an ACL tear in the least. Soon after, fears that an artery in his left leg was also compromised surfaced.

Now, Foster is recovering after a successful knee surgery Tuesday. Ian Rapoport revealed early Friday morning that the injury was, in fact, an ACL tear, with an additional LCL tear.

#Redskins LB Reuben Foster, who underwent successful surgery from Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday, suffered a torn ACL and LCL, sources say. The LCL was the additional damage. Foster is already raising his leg and should be good to go for the 2020 regular season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 31, 2019

Although his injury is significant, Rapoport says Foster should be ready to go by the 2020 season while he is still under contract with the Redskins.

After placing Foster on injured reserve, the Redskins signed veteran linebacker John Bostic to make up for the significant loss.

The Redskins will have the option to keep Foster in 2021.

