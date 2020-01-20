Reuben Foster regained feeling in his foot last week

Washington linebacker Reuben Foster missed the entire 2019 season after tearing the ACL, LCL and MCL in his left knee during an offseason practice and his recovery from those injuries has been complicated by nerve damage.

Foster’s agent Malki Kawa told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that the nerve damage left Foster without feeling in his left foot and toes. That changed last week when Foster marked a “significant improvement” by regaining feeling.

“He’s regaining feeling and power,” Kawa said. “It shows the nerve is firing. When he moves his leg upward, he can feel around the ankle and the top part of the foot. That’s a new thing. The next 60 days are going to be big as far as getting back to normal.”

The hope is that Foster is well enough to participate in training camp in some form, but it will be some time before anyone knows if that will happen.

Foster last played in an NFL game on October 28, 2018. He was cut by the 49ers after a domestic violence arrest in November and claimed off of waivers by Washington. All charges against Foster were dropped in January 2019.