Reuben Foster will miss time with high ankle sprain

Worse than the loss of one game for the 49ers was the news they’ll miss several from one of their promising rookies.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, rookie linebacker Reuben Foster suffered a high ankle sprain during yesterday’s loss to the Panthers, and will miss some time.

They’re doing more tests to determine the extent of the damage, but it seemed clear as he was carted off yesterday the news wasn’t going to be great. He returned to the sidelines but didn’t play the rest of the game.

Their second first-rounder this year, Foster was working to get past a shoulder injury from college and an ankle problem that limited him in camp.