Retzloff signs with NSU, named to Native All-State team with Cochran

May 2—Another former Tahlequah Lady Tigers softball player is joining the Northeastern State RiverHawks for the 2024-'25 season.

On Tuesday, April 30, Jersey Retzloff officially signed with the RiverHawks to continue her career on the diamond at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center at THS.

The former catcher spent four years as a Lady Tiger before getting scouted by the RiverHawks.

"Jersey has a very high ceiling. I am very anxious and excited to see what the future holds for her at NSU," THS head coach Chris Ray said.

Retzloff will join fellow former Lady Tiger Charlea Cochran on the RiverHawks.

This season, Retzloff made a positional change from to catcher after spending three seasons roaming the outfield for the Lady Tigers. In her first season as the Lady Tigers' catcher, she kept the running game in check with a strong caught-stealing percentage of 42%.

Along with being a key part behind the plate for THS, Retzloff was also one of the leading hitters for the Lady Tigers during the fast-pitch season.

At the plate, the catcher finished the season with a .380 batting average, and a .576 slugging percentage, with 24 runs batted in.

The effort gave Cochran a spot on the All-District team in the catching position.

"Jersey is a tremendous athlete, combining speed, power, athleticism and strength.

Native All-State game

Last season, the Lady Tigers had their first two players selected to the Native All-State team: Minkah Vann and Hayley Ray. Now this season, the Lady Tigers will send another duo.

Along with signing with NSU together, Cochran and Retzloff will also be playing in the upcoming Native All-State game on Thursday, June 6, in Okmulgee.

"[They] were both valuable components to THS' 2023 State Tournament run," Ray said.

Cochran led the Lady Tigers infield from the shortstop position. During her time in the infield, Cochran had a .922 fielding percentage.

At the plate, Cochran finished her senior season with a .404 average, .654 slugging, 26 RBI and 14 stolen bases. Cochran was named as the All-District Team in the utility position.

