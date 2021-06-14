Which returning Washington starter is on the hot seat for 2021?

The Washington Football Team was busy this offseason, adding potential starters at wide receiver, offensive tackle, linebacker and safety.

So, which returning starters are on the hot seat entering 2021?

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently took a look at one player on every NFL team who could be on the hot seat in 2021. For Washington, his choice was offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas.

Here is Sobleski’s assessment of Lucas:

The Washington Football Team overhauled its offensive tackles this offseason. Left tackle was a significant need area, though Cornelius Lucas settled the position some over the second half of the season. Lucas started the final nine games of the 2020 campaign (including the team’s playoff contest). But Washington signed free agent Charles Leno Jr. to take over blind-side duties. Over on the right side, Washington released Morgan Moses for salary-cap purposes. Moses started every game since 2015. The move saved the organization nearly $8 million toward this year’s cap number. Lucas bumps over to the right side where he has plenty of experience. He’s now the first-team right tackle, per the Washington Post‘s Sam Fortier. The veteran may not hold the position for long, though. Washington drafted Samuel Cosmi in the second round. The rookie appears earmarked to start at some point this year to complete the unit.

Some on the outside completely dismiss how well Lucas played in 2020. He was signed to a modest deal to be Washington’s swing tackle and took over around the midway point of the season after Geron Christian’s injury.

He completely outplayed Christian and stabilized the position during Washington’s run to the playoffs.

Now, was he perfect? No. Does he warrant consideration to start in 2021? Absolutely.

But, he will have to earn the position. Charles Leno, who was signed last month after he was surprisingly released by the Bears, will start at left tackle. In the recent minicamp, Lucas was with the first unit at right tackle. Rookie Samuel Cosmi ran with the second team.

The coaching staff is high on Cosmi’s potential. But, like Lucas, he will not be given the position. Their battle at right tackle in training camp will be one to watch this summer.