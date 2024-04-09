Returning players train before Atalanta tie

[Getty Images]

Trent Alexander Arnold, Alisson, Diogo Jota and Stefan Bajcetic all trained on Tuesday before Liverpool's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Atalanta at Anfield on Thursday.

Defender Alexander-Arnold, forward Jota and goalkeeper Alisson have been out because of injury since February, while Bajcetic has only featured twice this season - both in September in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup.

Thursday's game against the side sixth in Serie A may come too soon for the quartet, but it will be a welcome sight for Reds fans.

An update on squad fitness is expected from boss Jurgen Klopp in his pre-match news conference, which is due to take place at 13:30 BST on Wednesday.

[Getty Images]