'Returning McGregor can help drive Celtic to title'

Callum McGregor is a huge player for Celtic - he makes them tick. Getting him back fit is massive, because he’s only going to get better for the season's run-in.

He’s the driving force, the enforcer, he raises standards and plays at a real tempo. He’s so influential, so important and he can chip in with goals as well.

Brendan Rodgers' side seem to be clicking into gear at the perfect time and McGregor's return will only help that.

Matt O’Riley seems to be hitting his form from earlier this season and Kyogo was in the goals again against Hearts.

Joe Hart has been brilliant in the last few games, Cameron Carter-Vickers is a rock, and having that consistency in your back-line helps with getting results.

Next week against Rangers is a season-defining game. The league title is Celtic’s to throw away, but it’s going to be tight and it’s going to be nervy.

Former Scotland goalkeeper Cammy Bell was talking to BBC Sport Scotland's George O'Neill.