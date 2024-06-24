New, returning Lady Bucs already meshing in early summer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been a camp-filled summer for ETSU women’s basketball, as young ladies made their way to campus for Brenda Mock Brown’s Youth Skills Camp.

Early-forming chemistry will be key for Bucs in 2024-25

About 40 girls took to the courts in Brooks Gymnasium and the Trujillo Family Court to hone their skills and have some fun this week.

A handful of ETSU players are around for camp, helping to play coach to the young ones in attendance. Four of the five players on hand are new to the program this year – including senior Cincinnati transfer, Braylyn Milton.

It’s early, but Milton is excited about the upcoming campaign in Johnson City.

“You know, just her family feel when I came on campus for the first time,” she said Monday. “It was amazing. I got a really good feel from the girls here. Everybody here seems so supportive.”

Returning post player, Meghan Downing, said even in the limited interactions she’s had with her new teammates, it’s clear that everyone is on the same page.

“Just really excited, because everyone that has committed here is very passionate about the game, very competitive,” she explained. “That’s the culture we’re trying to build here. So, I think that’s just going to be great for us to have a new start and everybody on the same page and wanting to win.”

Coach Mock Brown will have her entire team on campus for the first official practice of Summer on Monday, July 8.

